Thailand hosts inaugural edition of the Access Bangkok Art Fair

The latest international art exhibition in Thailand, the Access Bangkok Art Fair, marks a significant milestone as the first art fair in the country to integrate offline and online experiences.

Organised by ARTMEETSLIFE (AML) in collaboration with ARTUE, a cutting-edge digital platform from South Korea, the fair is supported by the Korean government’s cultural fund.

AML and ARTUE selected Bangkok in recognition of its potential as a cultural capital, with IconSiam as the venue for the inaugural event. The goal is to foster new artistic networks and enhance Thailand's presence on the global art stage.

The Access Bangkok Art Fair arrives amid a transformative shift in Thailand’s cultural landscape. In the past, high customs duties and complex procedures posed significant challenges for international galleries. However, recent developments signal a turning point in that heavy bureaucracy. In collaboration with the cabinet,

Thailand's Soft Power Committee recently approved a nationwide plan to promote art exhibitions, including tax reductions and exemptions, aligning with the fair’s objectives and heralding a new era for Thailand’s global art engagement.