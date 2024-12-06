Thailand hosts inaugural edition of the Access Bangkok Art Fair

The latest international art exhibition in Thailand, the Access Bangkok Art Fair, marks a significant milestone as the first art fair in the country to integrate offline and online experiences.
Organised by ARTMEETSLIFE (AML) in collaboration with ARTUE, a cutting-edge digital platform from South Korea, the fair is supported by the Korean government’s cultural fund.
AML and ARTUE selected Bangkok in recognition of its potential as a cultural capital, with IconSiam as the venue for the inaugural event. The goal is to foster new artistic networks and enhance Thailand's presence on the global art stage.
The Access Bangkok Art Fair arrives amid a transformative shift in Thailand’s cultural landscape. In the past, high customs duties and complex procedures posed significant challenges for international galleries. However, recent developments signal a turning point in that heavy bureaucracy. In collaboration with the cabinet,
Thailand's Soft Power Committee recently approved a nationwide plan to promote art exhibitions, including tax reductions and exemptions, aligning with the fair’s objectives and heralding a new era for Thailand’s global art engagement.
A standout feature of the fair is its seamless integration of digital twin and AI-powered tools by ARTUE, creating an immersive Online Viewing Room (OVR). This allows collectors and art enthusiasts from around the globe to view and purchase artworks online. The digital platform remains accessible even after the event.
The fair showcases curated collections from 30 select galleries, including 12 from South Korea, 9 from Bangkok, and 9 from Southeast Asia and beyond.
The Korean galleries are taking centre stage at the fair, featuring such prominent names as Johyun Gallery and Gallery2, seasoned participants in Art Basel and Frieze.
Influential players like ThisWeekendRoom, A-Lounge Contemporary, Baik Art and Gallery Soso, renowned for promoting emerging Korean artists globally, are adding prestige to the event. Meanwhile, rising galleries like CDA, Objecthood, and FFF bring fresh perspectives to the fair. Thai audiences, already familiar with Korean culture, will have the chance to experience top-tier contemporary Korean art, fostering cultural ties between the two nations.
From Thailand, nine leading galleries are participating, among them Nova Contemporary, SAC Gallery, Gallery VER, and Warin Lab Contemporary, reflecting the country’s artistic diversity. Bangkok CityCity Gallery adds a unique touch with an art book corner, building on its reputation as a popular organiser of art book events in Bangkok. The internationally acclaimed Tang Contemporary Art further enhances the lineup.
Regional leaders like A+ WORKS of ART (Kuala Lumpur), The Drawing Room (Manila), and Richard Koh Projects (Singapore) elevate the event's global dimension, showcasing Southeast Asia’s vibrant art scene.
Supported by Thailand’s leading cultural institutions, the fair has a dynamic atmosphere. Kunsthalle Bangkok, led by Marisa Chearavanont, will host an exclusive VVIP dinner for prominent collectors, adding an intimate touch to this landmark event.
Following yesterday evening’s get-together for exhibitors and the local art community at the deCentral Bangkok pop-up, MOCA Bangkok will today elevate the experience even further with an exclusive VIP party, providing a platform for art professionals, enthusiasts and fair participants to connect and celebrate.
“Thailand is home to many internationally renowned artists and hosts prestigious biennales. We are thrilled and honoured to contribute in bringing Bangkok into the global art market. I hope this opportunity sparks meaningful cultural exchanges between our two countries,” Bo Young Song, CEO of ARTUE, told the press,
“Bangkok holds limitless potential, and just as Frieze Seoul has established Korea as Asia's art hub, we look forward to witnessing many extraordinary art events unfold in Bangkok in the future.”
The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until tomorrow at The Pinnacle Hall on the 8th floor of IconSiam.