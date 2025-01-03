How Rama 9 Museum plans to increase public interest in natural science

The work of Thai naturalists and polar researchers will be revealed to visitors to the Rama 9 Museum in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province on the first and third Saturdays of each month throughout 2025 in a bid to inspire people to take interest in natural science.

The “Research show by Naturalist 2025” highlights two topics. The “Research Insight”, starting from January 4, aims to boost awareness on the importance of natural research, such as the relationship of starfish, sea urchins and sea cucumbers.

The “Miracle of Polar”, starting from January 18, aims to showcase the impact of global warming on polar regions, particularly animals there.

Rawin Raviwongse, director of the National Science Museum Thailand, said on Friday that science knowledge is crucial for the country's development in terms of society, culture and economy.

The event is a rare opportunity to meet naturalists and polar researchers in person, who are ready to boost awareness among children in the importance of natural science, he said.

Pairat Tachayapong, secretary-general of the Information Technology Foundation under the Initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, said Thai researchers had joined the research in the North and South poles to boost advancement in polar science in line with international standards.

The event is an opportunity for polar researchers to offer knowledge to the public, especially children, he said.

For more information, please visit the Natural History Museum’s Facebook page.

