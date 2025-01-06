‘WOW Festival 2025’ to showcase innovative urban living in Bangkok

"WOW Festival 2025: Wonder of Well-Living City" is to take place at Benjakiti Park from January 11 to 19, offering a blend of creativity, technology, and community engagement.
Organised by the Siam Association of Architects under Royal Patronage, the festival aims to inspire and empower citizens to shape a more sustainable and equitable future for Bangkok.
This year's theme, "Healthy City, Empowers People", will explore innovative approaches to urban living through a series of engaging events and activities.
Highlights include:
Avatar Map: Experience a cutting-edge digital platform that combines technology with park operations. The innovative Avatar Map will guide visitors through the festival, offering personalised recommendations and enhancing the overall visitor experience.
National Leaders' Summit: This high-level summit will bring together urban leaders, innovators, and industry experts to discuss key issues related to sustainable urban development. Topics will include low-carbon cities, design trends, and financial education.
WOW Happy Ground: This zone will feature interactive exhibits, creative workshops, and relaxing spaces for visitors to unwind and engage with the festival's core themes.
WOW Circular Market: Discover a curated selection of handcrafted goods made from recycled materials, showcasing the power of sustainable consumption.
WOW Co-Creation: Participate in collaborative workshops and discussions to share ideas and contribute to the development of more liveable urban spaces.
Special Events for Children's Day
The festival will also feature a dedicated "WOW Playground" zone, offering a range of engaging activities for children. These include "Free Play" areas, "Structure Play" zones, and "Role Play" activities that encourage creativity, imagination, and a deeper understanding of sustainable urban living.
"A liveable city," according to the Siam Association of Architects, "is more than just modern buildings. It's about creating a safe, comfortable, and high-quality living environment for all."
"WOW Festival 2025" offers an opportunity for the public to engage with important issues and contribute to shaping the future of Bangkok.
For more information, please visit Facebook page “WOW Wonder City Livable”.