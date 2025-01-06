‘WOW Festival 2025’ to showcase innovative urban living in Bangkok

"WOW Festival 2025: Wonder of Well-Living City" is to take place at Benjakiti Park from January 11 to 19, offering a blend of creativity, technology, and community engagement.

Organised by the Siam Association of Architects under Royal Patronage, the festival aims to inspire and empower citizens to shape a more sustainable and equitable future for Bangkok.

This year's theme, "Healthy City, Empowers People", will explore innovative approaches to urban living through a series of engaging events and activities.

Highlights include:

Avatar Map: Experience a cutting-edge digital platform that combines technology with park operations. The innovative Avatar Map will guide visitors through the festival, offering personalised recommendations and enhancing the overall visitor experience.