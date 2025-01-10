Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

The curtain came down on the Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 (BAB 2024) with a dazzling finale: the “Threads of Gaia” fashion show.

This exclusive event, held recently at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), showcased fashion as an art form, celebrating community, nature, and sustainability.

Organised by the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation in collaboration with Thai Beverage, “Threads of Gaia” brought together four renowned Thai designers: Jiraphan Tokiri (Touchable), Piya Suwannapruek (Sriyala Batik), Kaewtakarn Junlabon (The Rubber Paradox), and Anuthida Kanjananuchit (Yabulan). Their creations, a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, perfectly mirrored the “Nurture Gaia” theme of BAB 2024.



