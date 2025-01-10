Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025

Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 concludes with spectacular fashion show but visitors can still admire much of the art until the end of next month

 

The curtain came down on the Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 (BAB 2024) with a dazzling finale: the “Threads of Gaia” fashion show.

 

This exclusive event, held recently at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), showcased fashion as an art form, celebrating community, nature, and sustainability.

 

Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

 

Organised by the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation in collaboration with Thai Beverage, “Threads of Gaia” brought together four renowned Thai designers: Jiraphan Tokiri (Touchable), Piya Suwannapruek (Sriyala Batik), Kaewtakarn Junlabon (The Rubber Paradox), and Anuthida Kanjananuchit (Yabulan). Their creations, a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, perfectly mirrored the “Nurture Gaia” theme of BAB 2024.

 


 

 

 

Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

 

The runway saw a captivating blend of art and fashion, with celebrated BAB 2024 artists such as Nopchai Angkawattanapong, Taweesak Molsawat, and Vasan Sitthiket gracing the catwalk. The vibrant costumes, adorned with intricate details and crafted from environmentally friendly materials like natural fabrics, dyes, and rubber, were testament to the designers’ commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage.

 

Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

 

Threads of Gaia" highlighted the importance of preserving traditional techniques, such as batik-making, while fostering community and sustainability.

 


 

 

Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

 

The show beautifully illustrated the interconnectedness of nature, culture, and creativity, offering a glimpse into the future of fashion – one that prioritises ethical practices and celebrates the beauty of our planet.

 

The “Nurture Gaia” themed artworks from BAB 2024 will continue to be exhibited at various locations, including One Bangkok, Museum Siam, and Wat Arun, until February 25.

 

Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how
Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how Fashion as a sustainable art form: ‘Nurture Gaia’ shows how

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy