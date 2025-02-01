Ajarn Noo Kanpai: Man behind Thailand’s sacred tattoos

In a quiet temple space in Pathum Thani, Ajarn Noo Kanpai sits cross-legged, chanting softly as he prepares his needle.
Akraphat Kanphai, widely known as Ajarn Noo Kanpai, stands as Thailand's Sak Yant master, renowned for his expertise in sacred tattooing.
Ajarn Noo’s journey into Sak Yant began when he was young, as a novice monk in a temple in Nonthaburi province, drawn to the idea of spiritual protection.
He trained under revered masters, learning not only the intricate patterns of sacred tattoos but also the ancient prayers that breathe life into them.
His reputation transcended national borders on April 23, 2003, when he inked the intricate Ha Thaew (five rows) yantra on Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. This event not only elevated his status but also introduced the ancient art of Sak Yant to a global audience.
His clientele boasts an array of Thai celebrities, including Odette Henriette Jacqmin, Florence Vanida Faivre, and Araya "Chompoo" Hargate.
Despite his acclaim, he said he remains committed to the sacred origins of his craft, emphasising the importance of good morals and respect for one's parents as integral to the power of the tattoos.
“A tattoo without faith is just a picture. It only works if you respect its power,” he once told media.
Ajarn Noo believes that not everyone who copies Sak Yant understands its true essence.
"Many can draw the symbols, but few know the right mantras," he said, meaning each tattoo is a responsibility, bestowed only on those who approach it with sincerity.
Today, Ajarn Noo Kanpai continues to practise in Pathum Thani, Thailand, where he welcomes anyone from all walks of life seeking the profound spiritual connection his Sak Yant tattoos offer.