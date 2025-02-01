Ajarn Noo Kanpai: Man behind Thailand’s sacred tattoos

In a quiet temple space in Pathum Thani, Ajarn Noo Kanpai sits cross-legged, chanting softly as he prepares his needle.

Akraphat Kanphai, widely known as Ajarn Noo Kanpai, stands as Thailand's Sak Yant master, renowned for his expertise in sacred tattooing.

Ajarn Noo’s journey into Sak Yant began when he was young, as a novice monk in a temple in Nonthaburi province, drawn to the idea of spiritual protection.

He trained under revered masters, learning not only the intricate patterns of sacred tattoos but also the ancient prayers that breathe life into them.

His reputation transcended national borders on April 23, 2003, when he inked the intricate Ha Thaew (five rows) yantra on Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. This event not only elevated his status but also introduced the ancient art of Sak Yant to a global audience.