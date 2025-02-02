Traditional coin toss marks new monk ordination ceremony

Rooted in Buddhist history, the ritual symbolizes the renunciation of material wealth. The practice dates back to the time of the Buddha, who relinquished his royal riches upon entering the monastic life. Today, newly ordained monks continue this tradition by distributing coins as a gesture of detachment from worldly possessions.

Before the offering, the novice circles the ordination hall three times, carrying ceremonial items and necessities for monastic life. At the entrance, he lights incense and candles, kneels in prayer, and makes his formal dedication. Only then does the coin offering begin, marking his complete commitment to the spiritual path.



Following the toss, the novice is escorted into the ordination hall by his family—father on the right, mother on the left—while relatives carry the ceremonial cloth. Inside, the formal ordination rites continue before the Buddha statue.



To make the coins easily visible during the toss, they are often wrapped in colorful paper or adorned with ribbons, transforming them into vibrant symbols of generosity and celebration. The event, deeply embedded in Thai Buddhist culture, remains a cherished moment for families and communities alike.





