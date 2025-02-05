New Pattaya art gallery showcases paintings of late national artist

A new art gallery in Pattaya is currently exhibiting paintings by the late national visual artist Chavalit Soemprungsuk. The exhibition runs until the end of this month.
Located on the ground floor of Flipper Lodge Hotel on Soi 8, off Pattaya Beach Road, Flipper Art Space Pattaya aims to become a key cultural attraction in the city.
Saharat Methasomphop, co-founder of Flipper Art Space Pattaya, said the gallery officially launched on 25 January with a debut exhibition featuring Chavalit’s works. Chavalit, a renowned Thai artist, passed away from Covid-19 in the Netherlands in 2020.
The gallery project was made possible through collaboration with Sinchai Wattahanasathorn, owner of Flipper Lodge Pattaya. Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the launch ceremony, welcoming the initiative as a valuable addition to the city’s tourism and art scene.
Following Chavalit’s exhibition, the gallery will showcase works by artist Maitree Limpachart from 3 March to 3 April. Once a writer, Maitree has transitioned into drawing and painting. He expressed his excitement about having his art displayed in Pattaya’s new creative space.
Saharat added that the gallery will feature various artists’ works throughout the year, offering both locals and tourists a continuous display of artistic talent.
Saharat, who also owns Bubbly Oyster Bar, shared that his passion for art inspired the project. Over the years, he has collected numerous paintings, particularly those of Chavalit, and displayed them in his restaurant.
As his collection grew, space became limited. A chance conversation with Sinchai led to the idea of showcasing these works in a dedicated gallery within the hotel. Their shared vision has now materialised into Flipper Art Space Pattaya, a new cultural landmark for the city.