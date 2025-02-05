New Pattaya art gallery showcases paintings of late national artist

A new art gallery in Pattaya is currently exhibiting paintings by the late national visual artist Chavalit Soemprungsuk. The exhibition runs until the end of this month.

Located on the ground floor of Flipper Lodge Hotel on Soi 8, off Pattaya Beach Road, Flipper Art Space Pattaya aims to become a key cultural attraction in the city.

Honouring Chavalit Soemprungsuk’s Legacy

Saharat Methasomphop, co-founder of Flipper Art Space Pattaya, said the gallery officially launched on 25 January with a debut exhibition featuring Chavalit’s works. Chavalit, a renowned Thai artist, passed away from Covid-19 in the Netherlands in 2020.