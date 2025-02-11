Sacred jujube tree takes centre stage in annual ceremony in Uttaradit

A significant spiritual event is currently taking place at Uttaradit’s famous Wat Phra Thaen Sila At. Though the royal temple in the Laplae district is renowned for its sacred laterite slab dating as far back as the Sukhothai period (1238-1438), it also boasts a towering 10-metre-tall jujube tree that stands tall on the temple grounds. It is believed that this tree is a descendant of the tree where the Buddha instructed his disciple Ananda to hang his alms bowl.



Every year, on the full moon day of the third lunar month, typically in February, the locals hold a special ceremony dubbed “Phuthra Kwan Bat” or Jujube with Monk’s Alms Bowls. This festival has been marked for generations and is key to Uttaradit’s cultural calendar. This year, it was launched by Uttaradit governor Siriwat Buppacharoen, with the temple’s abbot leading the religious rites.

The highlight of the event is the preparation of a special dish made from ingredients such as sugarcane juice, glucose syrup and jujube fruits. The jujubes are harvested from trees on the temple grounds and dried in the sun. This process begins a month in advance. Once the jujubes are fully dry, they are ground into a fine powder and boiled with the rest of the ingredients in large iron cauldrons, as per a traditional recipe passed down through generations.



The resulting concoction is placed in bowls for offerings at the temple, while the rest of the sacred brew is distributed among the devotees. The “Phutra Kwan Bat” ceremony, symbolises the connection between the Buddha’s teachings and the community’s devotion. It also holds profound significance for the people of Uttaradit, maintaining a long-standing tradition that ties the community to its religious and cultural roots.