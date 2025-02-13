First artist residency initiative in Khao Lak to connect communities through art

This inspiring collaboration between the resort and talented artists focuses on enriching guest experiences, fostering creative expression, and strengthening the local community through art education and cultural inspiration.
This collaborative program offers opportunities for artists to engage with guests and local communities through performances, exhibitions, and hands-on workshops during two-month residencies. By fostering a genuine appreciation for diverse artistic perspectives, the program aims to create meaningful connections while promoting cultural exchange in Phang Nga province.
"Cultural sustainability and authentic experiences are among our deep-rooted commitments. The Artist in Residence program emerges from these. By creating this space where artists can draw inspiration from our natural surroundings and local heritage, we're fostering meaningful connections between creators, our guests, and the community. It's particularly exciting to begin this journey with NaiNoi, whose innovative fusion of traditional Thai music with contemporary expressions perfectly embodies our vision for preserving cultural heritage through modern artistic dialogue. This initiative represents another step in our ongoing dedication to making sustainability and cultural appreciation an active, living part of the Devasom experience." said Is Atirak, Co-founder of Devasom Resorts and General Manager at Devasom Khao Lak.
From direct interaction with artists through workshops, educational programs, and performances, the project creates authentic cultural exchanges while providing a platform for artistic excellence. Beyond enhancing the guest experience, these partnerships contribute to the creative landscape in Phang Nga, fostering community bonds through shared artistic exploration and learning.
The initiative welcomes its first participant, NaiNoi of Sawasdee Acoustic. His distinctive lap-tapping guitar technique bridges Asian and Western rhythms with Thai musical heritage, embodying the cultural fusion the scheme aims to cultivate. Guests will delight in his mesmerising performances throughout his residency.