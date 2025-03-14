Ayutthaya province plays host to World Wai Khru Muay Thai ceremony

The event, which has as its concept “those interested to learn Muay Thai should join the Wai Khru ceremony once in a lifetime in Thailand”, offers an opportunity for tourists to experience Thai martial art soft power, he said.

The two days will see demonstrations of and training in ancient Muay Thai–Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao and Muay Lop Buri alongside showcases of other related activities including Yantra tattooing, Yantra writing and Aranyik bladesmithing.

Thai art and cultural performances also form part of the event and include stamina tests with the ancient Muay Thai practices of Muay Tap Chak and Muay Thale.

Stalls will be serving up local dishes and desserts Roti Sai Mai and Khao Kaeng Boran (rice served with different choices of Thai curries) and Phad Thai.