Ayutthaya province plays host to World Wai Khru Muay Thai ceremony

The 17th World Wai Khru Muay Thai Ceremony, being held at two temples in Ayutthaya Historical Park this weekend, is expected to attract more than 5,300 Thai and foreign fighters and fans, generating approximately 158 million baht for the Thai economy.
Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said on Thursday that the events on Sunday and Monday (March 16-17) are being hosted at Wat Mahathat and Wat Langkha Khao by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Tourism Authority of Thailand and relevant agencies.
The event, which has as its concept “those interested to learn Muay Thai should join the Wai Khru ceremony once in a lifetime in Thailand”, offers an opportunity for tourists to experience Thai martial art soft power, he said.
The two days will see demonstrations of and training in ancient Muay Thai–Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao and Muay Lop Buri alongside showcases of other related activities including Yantra tattooing, Yantra writing and Aranyik bladesmithing.
Thai art and cultural performances also form part of the event and include stamina tests with the ancient Muay Thai practices of Muay Tap Chak and Muay Thale.
Stalls will be serving up local dishes and desserts Roti Sai Mai and Khao Kaeng Boran (rice served with different choices of Thai curries) and Phad Thai.
The main highlight will be hosted from 5pm to 9pm on Monday, when boxing masters and boxers in Thailand and from abroad will join the ceremony of wearing the auspicious headband and the Wai Khru Muay Thai dance.
The ceremony will be led by professional Thai Muay Thai fighters, namely Prajanchai PKSaenchai Muaythaigym, Ferrari Fairtex, Yodkaikaew Fairtex and Saemapetch Fairtex.
“This event will help promote tourism and stimulate Thailand's economy,” Karom said, adding that he expects about 1,800 foreigners from 43 countries to join the event, primarily from Europe and South America.