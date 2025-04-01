Wat Pho\'s Reclining Buddha Shows Pre-Existing Cracks, Minister Orders Urgent Restoration

Thailand’s Minister of Culture, Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol, has ordered urgent restoration work on the iconic Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho, following an inspection that revealed pre-existing cracks and surface damage.
The assessment, prompted by concerns after the recent earthquake in Myanmar, found that while the seismic event did not cause new damage, the Buddha’s structure requires immediate attention.
An expert team from the Department of Fine Arts, including archaeologists and conservation specialists, conducted a thorough examination of the revered statue on March 29th.
Their findings indicated that the Buddha’s head and headdress remained intact, but significant cracks were observed extending from the eyes to the right cheek and ear.
Additionally, the surface of the Buddha’s body exhibited signs of swelling and deterioration, with notable cracks at the back of the head and an increase in fissures on the gilded surface.
Crucially, the inspection confirmed that these cracks were primarily pre-existing, having been documented during a survey in 2023.
However, the extent of the damage has raised concerns about the long-term integrity of the statue. The soles of the Buddha’s feet, adorned with 108 auspicious pearl-inlaid patterns, were found to be undamaged.
"The Reclining Buddha is currently in a state of disrepair and requires immediate conservation," stated Sudawan.
She has instructed the Department of Fine Arts to develop a comprehensive restoration plan, employing appropriate academic principles. This plan will include a detailed survey of the cracks by engineers and measurements of the Buddha’s moisture levels.
The focus of the restoration will be on stabilising the existing cracks and repairing the deteriorating surface, ensuring the preservation of this cultural landmark for future generations.