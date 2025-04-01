Wat Pho\'s Reclining Buddha Shows Pre-Existing Cracks, Minister Orders Urgent Restoration

Thailand’s Minister of Culture, Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol, has ordered urgent restoration work on the iconic Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho, following an inspection that revealed pre-existing cracks and surface damage.

The assessment, prompted by concerns after the recent earthquake in Myanmar, found that while the seismic event did not cause new damage, the Buddha’s structure requires immediate attention.

An expert team from the Department of Fine Arts, including archaeologists and conservation specialists, conducted a thorough examination of the revered statue on March 29th.

Their findings indicated that the Buddha’s head and headdress remained intact, but significant cracks were observed extending from the eyes to the right cheek and ear.

