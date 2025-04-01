Thai Cultural Treasures at Risk After Earthquake Damage Survey

Thailand's Ministry of Culture has launched an urgent nationwide survey to assess the damage to ancient sites and cultural heritage following the recent earthquake tremors, raising concerns about the structural integrity of some of the country's most revered landmarks.

Officials are particularly worried about reports of cracks appearing at key locations, including the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, the pagoda at Wat Prayurawongsawas Worawihan, Wat Phra That Hariphunchai Woramahawihan in Lamphun, and Wat Phra That Lampang Luang in Lampang.

The Ministry has instructed the Fine Arts Department and expert teams to conduct immediate inspections.

The survey extends to all ancient sites, museums, and artists' residences under the Ministry's purview across Thailand. Any identified damage will trigger swift restoration plans, with a comprehensive report to be submitted to the government.

Reports are currently being compiled from central and regional agencies. The Inspection Division of the Permanent Secretary's Office of the Ministry of Culture is coordinating the data collection to provide a national overview of the impact.

