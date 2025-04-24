Art and music to explore the world of the visually impaired next month

The charity event “VIPVUB Night: The Poetry of Light” will take place at the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, located in Ratchathewi district. The event is part of the foundation’s “Open Mind Together” project, celebrating its 86th anniversary.

“For over 86 years, the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand has been committed to improving the quality of life for the visually impaired in all dimensions—education, employment, and social inclusion with dignity,” said Foundation President Saowanee Suwannacheep.

“We take great pride in being part of the effort to help unleash the true potential of these individuals.”