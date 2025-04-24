Art and music to explore the world of the visually impaired next month

The charity event “VIPVUB Night: The Poetry of Light” will take place at the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, located in Ratchathewi district. The event is part of the foundation’s “Open Mind Together” project, celebrating its 86th anniversary.
“For over 86 years, the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand has been committed to improving the quality of life for the visually impaired in all dimensions—education, employment, and social inclusion with dignity,” said Foundation President Saowanee Suwannacheep.
“We take great pride in being part of the effort to help unleash the true potential of these individuals.”
Saowanee explained that that the event’s highlight will be the stage play The First Light, describing it as an invitation to open our hearts and explore a different world—one that is no less beautiful than the one we know.
Though it may be dark, it is filled with hope, perseverance and the light of faith.
“Blind individuals will demonstrate that talent knows no limits,” she said, expressing hope that this event will mark the beginning of continued support from both the public and private sectors, towards building an inclusive society that truly values every life.
VIPVUB Night: The Poetry of Light will feature a variety of activities reflecting the talents and inspirations of the visually impaired, including:
A blindfolded play that audiences will “watch” without using their eyes—experiencing the story through scent, sound, touch and vibration. It unveils a hidden world of beauty, no different from the visible one we know. Directed by Assaran Sirisawat, a performing artist, voice actor, stage actor, and show director of the Disney & Musical Club Thailand (DMCT).
A fashion showcase and product display featuring creations by the visually impaired.
Featuring highly skilled blind singers and musicians who have performed on national stages.
Delivered by award-winning, world-champion blind massage therapists.
Enjoy an evening meal with children from the foundation, alongside performances by Disney characters presented by DMCT.
Tickets are available at 2,000 baht each. All proceeds will support the foundation’s ongoing activities and operations, and are eligible for double tax deduction.
For more information, please contact the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand at 02 354 8365–68 ext 309 or 318, or visit the foundation Facebook page: www.facebook.com/blindth and website: www.blind.or.th.