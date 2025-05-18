The beginning of Thai banking

In the early 20th century, most banking services in Siam were controlled by foreign institutions. British, French, and Chinese banks managed international trade, customs, and lending—leaving little room for local economic autonomy.

The absence of a Thai-owned financial institution was seen as a critical gap in the kingdom’s modernisation efforts.

The push for a local bank

Prince Mahisara Rajaharudaya, brother of King Chulalongkorn, proposed the creation of a Thai-owned bank to reduce reliance on foreign financial actors.

The plan began cautiously in 1904 under the name “Book Club,” operating quietly to test public interest and build support. The idea was not only economic, but also symbolic—an effort to assert greater national control over monetary affairs.