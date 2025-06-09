White Temple Creator Quits National Artist Title, Citing 'Bad Mouth' Concerns

Master Chalermchai Kositpipat, the esteemed creator of Chiang Rai's iconic Wat Rong Khun, more famously known as the White Temple, revealed on Monday that he has formally resigned from his position as a National Artist.

The announcement, made during the International Contemporary Art Festival Thailand Biennale in Phuket, sent ripples through Thailand's arts community.

Master Chalermchai, who was bestowed with the prestigious title of National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting) in 2011, stated that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Culture last month.

