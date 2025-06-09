White Temple Creator Quits National Artist Title, Citing 'Bad Mouth' Concerns

Master Chalermchai Kositpipat, the esteemed creator of Chiang Rai's iconic Wat Rong Khun, more famously known as the White Temple, revealed on Monday that he has formally resigned from his position as a National Artist.
The announcement, made during the International Contemporary Art Festival Thailand Biennale in Phuket, sent ripples through Thailand's arts community.
Master Chalermchai, who was bestowed with the prestigious title of National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting) in 2011, stated that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Culture last month.
He explained his decision stemmed from his candid and often controversial remarks.
"I don't want to be a National Artist because it makes it difficult to speak my mind," Master Chalermchai declared from the stage. "I didn't want the Ministry to suffer any damage, so I resigned beforehand. I don't need the title of National Artist; I am already an artist of the nation. I am a person with a bad mouth."
He added that this had previously been a confidential matter within the Ministry.
Born on 15th February 1955, Master Chalermchai has been passionate about drawing since childhood.
He pursued his artistic education at Poh Chang Academy of Arts and Silpakorn University, joining the inaugural class of the Thai Art Department in 1978.
His talent was recognised early, earning him a gold medal in a national art competition during his fourth year of university.
As a prominent Thai painter, Master Chalermchai's extensive portfolio includes traditional Thai murals at the Buddhist Temple Wat Buddhaprateep in London, England, and illustrations for His Majesty the King's royal composition, "The Story of Phra Mahajanaka."
However, his most globally renowned work remains the unique and elaborate Wat Rong Khun, a project he has dedicated decades to creating.