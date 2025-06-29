Sacred Thai tattoos: Culture, Power, and Protection in Ink

Rooted in centuries-old Khmer and Thai spiritual practices, sak yant tattoos are typically inscribed by Buddhist monks or ajarns (lay masters) using a sharpened metal rod. Each tattoo contains a geometric or animal-based design filled with ancient script, usually Khmer or Pali, along with sacred blessings known as katha (mantras).



These tattoos are believed to offer a range of supernatural benefits: protection from harm, increased charisma, good fortune, or even invincibility in battle. Historically, sak yant were worn by warriors going to war. Today, they’re sought after by everyone from Muay Thai fighters to businesspeople and even celebrities.

Perhaps the most famous sak yant is the Hah Taew (Five Lines), made globally recognizable by actress Angelina Jolie, who received hers from the revered Ajarn Noo Kanpai. Each line of the tattoo represents a specific blessing, from protection against bad fortune to the strengthening of luck and success.