Uncovering the hidden language of your feyline\'s affection

Unlike dogs, whose affection is typically overt and energetic, feline affection is expressed through subtle, often overlooked gestures and body language. Understanding these behaviours allows cat owners to better interpret their pets’ signals.
Head bunting
When a cat gently bumps or rubs its head against its owner, it is engaging in a behaviour known as head bunting. This action transfers pheromones from scent glands located on the cat’s forehead and cheeks, marking the owner as part of its trusted territory.
Purring
Purring is recognised as a sign of contentment. When a cat purrs while lying near its owner, it often signals a state of comfort and safety. Nevertheless, purring can occasionally occur when a cat is unwell, requiring contextual awareness.
Slow blink
A cat that gazes at its owner and slowly blinks is performing what is often referred to as a ‘cat kiss’. This gesture conveys a high level of trust and affection. Owners can reciprocate by slowly blinking in return, further strengthening the emotional bond.
Kneading
Kneading is a behaviour where a cat rhythmically presses its front paws against a surface, resembling the action of kneading dough. This action originates from kittenhood. As adults, cats continue this behaviour as a sign of contentment, comfort, and affection.
Tail talk
A cat that approaches with its tail held upright and gently swaying at the tip is offering a friendly and affectionate greeting. If the tail is curved at the tip, forming a shape similar to the letter “J”, it may indicate the cat’s playful mood and desire for interaction.
Showing the abdomen
The abdomen is one of the most vulnerable areas on a cat’s body. When a cat lies on its back and exposes its belly, it signals a deep sense of safety and trust in the presence of its owner. Nevertheless, it does not always imply an invitation to touch.
Presenting gifts
Cats that bring their owners items such as toys or small prey are engaging in a form of social bonding. This behaviour reflects a desire to share resources with those they consider part of their inner social circle.
Rubbing against the owner
In addition to head bunting, cats often rub their bodies or tails against their owners’ legs. This behaviour is another form of scent marking, using pheromones to claim the person as part of their territory.
Following the owner around
Cats that follow their owners around the house display both attachment and curiosity, indicating that they find comfort in their owner’s presence and are eager to remain nearby.
Sleeping on or near the owner
When a cat chooses to sleep on a person’s lap or beside them, it is a sign of profound trust. As sleep is a vulnerable state, cats tend to rest only in environments where they feel entirely safe and secure.