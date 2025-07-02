Uncovering the hidden language of your feyline\'s affection

Head bunting

When a cat gently bumps or rubs its head against its owner, it is engaging in a behaviour known as head bunting. This action transfers pheromones from scent glands located on the cat’s forehead and cheeks, marking the owner as part of its trusted territory.

Purring

Purring is recognised as a sign of contentment. When a cat purrs while lying near its owner, it often signals a state of comfort and safety. Nevertheless, purring can occasionally occur when a cat is unwell, requiring contextual awareness.

Slow blink

A cat that gazes at its owner and slowly blinks is performing what is often referred to as a ‘cat kiss’. This gesture conveys a high level of trust and affection. Owners can reciprocate by slowly blinking in return, further strengthening the emotional bond.

Kneading

Kneading is a behaviour where a cat rhythmically presses its front paws against a surface, resembling the action of kneading dough. This action originates from kittenhood. As adults, cats continue this behaviour as a sign of contentment, comfort, and affection.

Tail talk

A cat that approaches with its tail held upright and gently swaying at the tip is offering a friendly and affectionate greeting. If the tail is curved at the tip, forming a shape similar to the letter “J”, it may indicate the cat’s playful mood and desire for interaction.