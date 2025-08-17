The story of Bangkok’s Thai-Belgian Bridge

The Thai-Belgian Bridge was inaugurated in 1988 to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Belgium.
According to the Belgian Embassy in Bangkok, the project was intended as both a practical solution to the city’s growing traffic problems and a gesture of goodwill.
Belgium contributed the steel structure, while Thailand handled assembly and installation, with this collaboration underscoring the spirit of friendship that had linked the two nations since King Rama V’s visit to Belgium in the 19th century, according to the embassy.
The bridge was erected at the busy Witthayu–Rama IV intersection, one of Bangkok’s most congested crossroads. Construction used pre-fabricated steel, shipped from Belgium, which made the process faster and cost-efficient.
It became Bangkok’s first modern flyover bridge, setting the model for future overpasses designed to ease gridlock in the rapidly expanding capital.
Beyond its function, the bridge came to symbolise Bangkok’s urban transformation.
Some praised that the Thai-Belgian Bridge helped define a new identity for the city, marking its shift towards a metropolis dependent on cars and elevated roadways, adding it was more than concrete and steel—it became part of the daily rhythm of commuters, embedding itself in the collective memory of Bangkokians.
In 2015, the bridge was damaged by a fire caused by a garbage truck accident. Large sections had to be dismantled, sparking debate about whether to restore or replace it.
According to city officials, the decision was made to renovate and preserve the structure, not only for traffic relief but also for its historic value as a diplomatic landmark. The rebuilt bridge reopened in 2018.
Today, the Thai-Belgian Bridge remains a crucial artery for traffic flow in central Bangkok. It also stands as a visible reminder of international friendship, linking two countries thousands of kilometres apart.