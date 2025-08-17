The story of Bangkok’s Thai-Belgian Bridge

The Thai-Belgian Bridge was inaugurated in 1988 to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Belgium.

According to the Belgian Embassy in Bangkok, the project was intended as both a practical solution to the city’s growing traffic problems and a gesture of goodwill.

Belgium contributed the steel structure, while Thailand handled assembly and installation, with this collaboration underscoring the spirit of friendship that had linked the two nations since King Rama V’s visit to Belgium in the 19th century, according to the embassy.

The bridge was erected at the busy Witthayu–Rama IV intersection, one of Bangkok’s most congested crossroads. Construction used pre-fabricated steel, shipped from Belgium, which made the process faster and cost-efficient.

It became Bangkok’s first modern flyover bridge, setting the model for future overpasses designed to ease gridlock in the rapidly expanding capital.

