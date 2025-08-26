Thailand's Silent Film Festival Returns for Ninth Edition with Dutch Orchestra

Thailand's premier celebration of early cinema returns this September as the ninth Silent Film Festival kicks off at the Thai Film Archive, offering free admission to all screenings across three days of carefully curated silent classics.

The festival's standout attraction this year is The Sprockets, a Dutch ensemble led by Netherlands pianist Maud Nelissen, who has previously appeared at Thailand's silent film festival as a solo performer.

This time, she arrives with six accomplished musicians for performances inspired by the traditional small orchestras that once accompanied silent films in prestigious cinemas of the era.

The Sprockets have already captivated audiences at leading European film festivals, and their appearance in Thailand marks their first performance outside Europe.

The seven-member ensemble will perform together for two complete programmes, whilst the remaining five screenings will feature various combinations of band members in rotating performances.

This year's festival presents seven exceptional programmes representing the diversity of early cinema.

The Eye Filmmuseum programme opens proceedings with a collection of seven short and medium-length films, including the poetic Dutch short "De molens die juichen en weenen" (1912), which captures windmills in everyday Dutch life.

The programme also features five films from "The Fantastic Flowers" collection—early colour films requiring individual hand-painting of each frame—and concludes with "La souriante Madame Beudet" (1923), the French silent film directed by Germaine Dulac, considered amongst the world's first feminist films.

