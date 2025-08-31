Scotsman who framed old Siam

He carried heavy glass-plate equipment into the tropics and captured scenes rarely seen beyond the kingdom’s borders. The Angkor Database notes his daring as a pioneer in photographing Angkor in 1866, a first in visual documentation of the monuments.

Thomson’s lens offered more than scenic views. His portraits of King Mongkut and the royal family, taken shortly after his arrival, were among the earliest photographic glimpses of Siamese royalty offered to Europe.

At the same time, he documented everyday life: temple rituals, river commerce, monks, dancers—creating one of the richest visual records of mid-19th-century Bangkok ever made.

The journey to Angkor in 1866 was no small feat. Inspired by explorer Henri Mouhot's accounts, Thomson and translator H.G. Kennedy travelled by river and overland through jungle, completing images of temple reliefs and grand façades.

