Launch of “ The Bunnag Lineage” celebrates the legacy of the Bunnag family

A key feature of the event will be a panel discussion on the legacy of Chao Phraya Akka Maha Sena (Bunnag) and Chao Khun Phra Ratchaphan Nuan, with insights from prominent historians, including ML Phakphornchan Kasemsri, an advisor on Bunnag lineage, and the authors of the book, Pattarapol Piewnim and Pitirach Juchuay.

The panel will offer deeper insights into the history and influence of the Bunnag family, especially during the Rattanakosin period.

Additionally, a special exhibition will be held, showcasing priceless artefacts, royal documents, and cultural memorabilia that highlight the significance of the Bunnag family and their contribution to Thai culture and society. There will also be a merchandise booth offering traditional food, local crafts, and Bunnag family memorabilia.

The book is the culmination of extensive research and collaboration with various experts. Through the use of primary sources, historical documents, and artistic interpretations, this comprehensive exploration examines the Bunnag family’s profound and lasting impact on Thai society. With over 300 illustrations and 640 pages, the book presents a detailed narrative, documenting their involvement in foreign relations, as well as their roles in education and military service.

Athada Khoman, Executive Director of Siam Renaissance Publishing, remarked, “We are truly honoured to contribute to this project, collecting invaluable historical evidence, photographs, and artefacts that have never been made public before. This book will serve as an essential resource for anyone interested in the rich history of the Rattanakosin era and the Bunnag family.”

“The Bunnag Lineage” not only serves as a valuable academic resource but also as a tribute to one of Thailand’s most distinguished noble families, ensuring their remarkable legacy is preserved for future generations.

Available for 3,800 baht, the book will be distributed to interested parties and researchers globally.