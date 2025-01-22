Ayutthaya’s Aranyik community showcases traditional recipes

Residents of the Aranyik community in Ayutthaya’s Nakhon Luang district held a contest on Tuesday to showcase the five best local dishes that have best represented the Thai-Lao legacy over the past 200 years.
The event, appropriately called “Inheriting the Aranyik legacy”, was held at Thachang Wittayakom School in Nakhon Luang district and highlighted dishes that have been passed down through the generations, namely Pon Moo (ground pork curry), Kaeng Khilek (kassod or Siamese cassia leaf curry), Tom Chued Look Rok (clear soup with egg sausage), Kai Nok Moh (chicken curry) and Kaeng Buat Fakthong (pumpkin in coconut milk).
The winner received a trophy from Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol while the King Prajadhipok’s Institute committed to further developing recipes to delight tourists and for exporting abroad.
Pakpilai Thavisin, president of the institute’s democratic politics and governance for high-level administrators programme, said the Aranyik community was full of cultural wisdom including knife making and cooking techniques.
“Preserving and developing these local values will help boost economic value,” she said.