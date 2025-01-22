Ayutthaya’s Aranyik community showcases traditional recipes

The event, appropriately called “Inheriting the Aranyik legacy”, was held at Thachang Wittayakom School in Nakhon Luang district and highlighted dishes that have been passed down through the generations, namely Pon Moo (ground pork curry), Kaeng Khilek (kassod or Siamese cassia leaf curry), Tom Chued Look Rok (clear soup with egg sausage), Kai Nok Moh (chicken curry) and Kaeng Buat Fakthong (pumpkin in coconut milk).

The winner received a trophy from Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol while the King Prajadhipok’s Institute committed to further developing recipes to delight tourists and for exporting abroad.