Ban Thap Thai: a unique circular village in Sa Kaeo with a beautiful urban plan

This village stands out due to its well-organised circular layout, with a central space at its core that fosters unity among its residents.

The history of Ban Thap Thai dates back to 1979 when the area was used as a refugee camp (SITE 2) to accommodate those fleeing from the Khmer Rouge regime. In 1980, the Burapha Task Force came in to develop the area into a self-defence and development village, officially naming it "Ban Thap Thai."

The goal was to provide the residents with permanent housing and stability amidst the fragile border situation.

What makes this village truly remarkable is its distinctive "three-tiered circular" urban layout. Designed by the Engineer Department, the plan was meant to serve strategic security purposes.

Each house in the village follows the same design: elevated to make use of the space beneath for communal activities or animal husbandry. The outer circle serves as a protective barrier, once surrounded by landmines, while 16 watchtowers ensure the village’s security.