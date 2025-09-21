Wat Phra Sri Mahathat’s enduring political symbolism

Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan is no ordinary temple. While many Buddhist monasteries in Thailand are revered for their spiritual or architectural significance, this temple in Bangkok's Bang Khen was conceived as a monument to democracy.

Commissioned in 1941 during the government of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the temple was closely tied to the ideals of the Khana Ratsadon, which had ended absolute monarchy in 1932.

According to the Pridi Banomyong Institute, the temple was built as a physical reminder of the country’s transition to constitutional rule, earning it the moniker “the Democracy temple.”

Sri Mahathat refers to relics of the Buddha, which were brought from India and enshrined here. Yet alongside its spiritual role, the temple was intended as a political statement. Some historians said the Khana Ratsadon sought to demonstrate that democracy was not foreign to Thai culture, but could be harmoniously integrated with Buddhism.