Ten Thai Creatives Reimagine Snoopy's Universe in Landmark Cultural Collaboration

MACKCHA: Bridging Dimensions and Moods

Perhaps facing the most intriguing technical challenge, MACKCHA needed to translate Snoopy's 2D charm into her signature three-dimensional, characteristically moody style whilst incorporating her iconic character Chalotte. "Snoopy is such an iconic character, and I wanted to stay true to him whilst adding my own twist," she explains. The greatest hurdle was integrating Snoopy's cheerful spirit into her darker, more sombre artwork. She pushed herself to explore new colours and techniques, creating fresh atmospheric approaches whilst maintaining the character's beloved traits. "I had to find balance—honouring Snoopy's spirit whilst weaving in my aesthetic and Chalotte's presence. The result explores the emotional depth beneath cheerful exteriors." The collaboration also taught her valuable lessons about creative processes, time management, and adherence to brand guidelines when working with major international properties.

Yamada: Mastering Minimalist Expression

Yamada delved deep into Peanuts' fundamental visual language, studying Charles M. Schulz's iconic linework to understand how apparent simplicity conveys profound emotion. His challenge involved recreating Snoopy's world using those essential lines whilst layering in deeper emotional resonance. "I was initially worried my work might not resemble Snoopy enough, but after adding elements like thick outlines and volume, it started to feel right," he admits. His interpretation demonstrates how minimalism can carry maximum impact, discovering that Schulz's clean lines weren't merely simple—they represented distilled perfection. The process pushed him to find new methods of expressing emotional depth through restraint.

Poorboy: Embracing Playful Freedom

Poorboy infused his collaboration with personal passion, incorporating skateboard elements alongside his signature cheeky furry monkey characters. "I never expected my relatively straightforward style to be chosen," he shares. His challenge centred on making Peanuts' deep, emotional stories accessible whilst maintaining their light-hearted essence. "Snoopy embodies adventure and freedom—feelings I chase in my own work. This piece explores that shared spirit of boundless possibility whilst maintaining my sophisticated yet playful approach." The collaboration taught him to explore the delicate balance between simplicity and depth, a lesson he now treasures.

Juli Baker and Summer: Abstract Meets Nostalgic

Juli Baker and Summer tackled the ambitious task of reinterpreting classic Peanuts comic strips, blending childhood nostalgia with contemporary abstraction. Despite Juli's typically abstract style, she found herself reflecting deeply on her childhood whilst working on the project. "I've always loved Charlie Brown, and to be invited to work with Snoopy was like a dream come true. The Peanuts characters, especially Linus, resonated with me—he's introverted, shy, yet strong, someone many of us can relate to." Her challenge involved working within strict creative guidelines whilst maintaining her artistic identity. "I aimed to create something that would resonate across generations, honouring familiar stories whilst infusing them with modern sensibilities, speaking to both longtime fans and newcomers."

Munins: Celebrating Beautiful Imperfection

Munins found kinship with Pig-Pen, exploring themes of imperfection and authentic self-acceptance through Dusty Melody. Having always drawn characters close to real life, he faced the challenge of adapting to Peanuts' simpler, cartoon style. "I had to learn how to communicate emotions effectively with a minimalist approach," she explains. "Pig-Pen's perpetual dustiness mirrors life's beautiful messiness. There's profound beauty in embracing our flaws rather than hiding them. This character taught me that authenticity trumps perfection." The experience revealed to him the power of simplicity in character design and emotional communication.

Tuagomstudio: Capturing Imaginative Essence

Tuagomstudio was drawn to Snoopy's boundless imaginative qualities, which mirrored his own artistic process. "Snoopy is a character that brings out a range of emotions, from frustration to love," he observes. His challenge involved capturing Snoopy's essence without relying on traditional comic strip lines, focusing instead on the character's actions and expressions. "Snoopy represents ideal friendship—uncomplicated, loyal, true. My work aims to evoke that warmth, that pure connection between characters that transcends words." Through this collaboration, he honed his skills in acrylic painting, experimenting with new techniques to add depth and light to his work whilst staying true to his own style.

Tum Ulit: Perfecting Deceptive Simplicity

Tum Ulit faced a unique challenge in creating comic-strip-style backgrounds that appeared simple yet remained deeply expressive. "At first, I thought it would be easy to just use black and white lines, but it turned out to be harder than I expected," he admits. His interpretation reimagined the entire Peanuts cast as outsiders, exploring how individual quirks become strengths. "Each character is different, perhaps even odd by conventional standards, yet these differences make them special. I wanted to celebrate that outsider perspective, showing how being unique is actually powerful." The experience taught him the crucial importance of attention to detail, especially when working with iconic characters possessing such strong visual identity.

FAHFAHS: Bringing Fantasy to Life

FAHFAHS connected with Snoopy's imaginative nature, exploring how fantasy and creativity become shared experiences. "Snoopy is a dog with a rich imagination—he sees himself as an astronaut, a pilot, and more," she explains. Her challenge involved learning about Snoopy's background and adapting him to her artistic world. Using pastel colours to reflect the fantasy realms that both Snoopy and children create, her work captures that essential dreamer spirit. "I wanted to make him feel as though he belonged in my artistic world, reminding us that childhood fantasies deserve celebration and continuation."

River City Bangkok: Championing Cultural Evolution

Behind this remarkable project stands River City Bangkok's transformed vision for Thailand's artistic future. No longer content with being merely a local cultural destination, the venue has positioned itself as a bridge between Thai creativity and global appreciation.

River City Bangkok has long been a cornerstone of Thailand's vibrant art scene, and its commitment to nurturing local talent is evident in this collaboration. By bringing together renowned international icons like Snoopy with emerging Thai artists, River City Bangkok continues serving as a dynamic platform for local talent to gain global exposure.

This collaboration represents River City Bangkok's dedication to elevating Thai artists onto the international stage, not just providing space but creating opportunities for meaningful cultural exchange that benefits artists whilst introducing Thai perspectives to global audiences.

The venue's curatorial approach ensured authentic engagement with Peanuts themes whilst maintaining each artist's distinctive voice, making the collaboration feel organic rather than forced.





Poorboy reflects on the venue's support with genuine appreciation: "I want to thank River City Bangkok for sending us to participate in this project, and thank the Snoopy team for trusting us to do this creative work. It's helped more people get to know us." His gratitude underscores how such institutional support opens doors to greater recognition for Thai artists on an international platform.

Universal Lessons and Global Impact

Through this collaboration, each artist discovered that Snoopy's universal appeal transcends borders and cultures.

As MACKCHA notes, "Snoopy is not just an American character—he belongs to the world. He's loved by so many, including in Japan, where he's become a pop-culture icon." Working with Peanuts allowed the artists to step outside their comfort zones, combining individual styles with Snoopy's iconic legacy.

The project presented unique challenges that transformed into opportunities for creative growth. Many initially worried about maintaining artistic integrity whilst working with such iconic characters, but these concerns evolved into revelations about creative possibilities.

Beyond artistic growth, the collaboration exposed deeper truths about the creative profession in Thailand. Juli Baker and Summer found her participation brought into sharp focus the challenges facing local artists.

"We felt a bit emotional when everyone told us to run away [from pursuing art]," Juli reflects. "We felt the same way—that being an artist in Thailand is really difficult. We all struggle alike. But we truly believe that being an artist can be a real profession if we're in a country that supports us, provides us with space, and gives us fair compensation."

Her perspective extends beyond individual success to advocating for systemic change: "If we want to leave a message for the younger generation or everyone in the industry, we think it's necessary to help each other speak up, to help push our country to have more space, more voice, more welfare for people to access art spaces. Then there will be more artists, more people who won't feel discouraged about wanting to be artists."

KENZ echoes this sentiment through his personal journey, having navigated the realities of artistic survival. "I've been making art since I was a child, and I've experienced about 6-7 cycles of crisis trying to survive from art alone," he admits candidly. "Even when I was working and couldn't survive directly from my art, I found other ways to sustain myself while continuing to create the art I love. Back then, I realized I was still an artist, even if I couldn't live 100% from selling my work."

His message to emerging artists offers both realism and encouragement: "I feel that every young person who is making art is already an artist. They just need to find ways to keep going because they love it." This perspective demonstrates how international collaborations like this one not only showcase Thai creativity but also illuminate the need for stronger support systems within the local art ecosystem.

Looking Forward: A New Chapter for Thai Art

As the collaboration prepares for public display across four main zones—Art, Culture, Fashion, and Entertainment—each artist expresses excitement about future possibilities.

The experience has broadened their perspectives whilst reinforcing their commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

"This project has shown me new ways of storytelling," says FAHFAHS. "I'm excited to explore how these lessons might influence future work, both within and beyond character collaborations."

2Choey reflects on the broader implications: "Being part of something this significant validates our work on an international level. It shows that Thai creativity has global relevance and appeal."

For River City Bangkok, this exhibition represents their commitment to establishing Thailand as a significant player in global cultural conversations.

Their support has transformed what could have been a simple licensing exercise into a meaningful cultural milestone, featuring partnerships with prestigious institutions including the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center and WildBrain CPLG.

The comprehensive celebration spans from RCB Galleria to Bangkok's streets, featuring over 50 original works from classic Peanuts comics and animations, 39 leading fashion house contributions, and 149 cherished Peanuts collectibles from Thai fans.

Special balloon displays across the city and digital stickers extend the experience beyond traditional gallery walls.

As these ten artists share their Snoopy interpretations with global audiences, they carry forward not only their individual creative voices but also the aspirations of a nation ready to claim its place on the global cultural stage.

The lessons learned through this collaboration promise to influence their future work whilst inspiring the next generation of Thai artists to pursue meaningful international engagement.

MACKCHA encapsulates this sentiment: "Participating in something this scale opens doors to new creative possibilities. It's encouragement to continue growing, experimenting, and sharing our stories with broader audiences."

This exhibition stands as testament to the power of thoughtful cultural collaboration and the bright future awaiting Thai art on the international stage.

Exhibition Details: How Do You Do, Snoopy? 75 Years: A Journey of Friendship Through Art

Now Open: Until 7th December 2025

Location: RCB Galleria 1–2, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

Tickets: Available at River City Bangkok Ticketing

