The Gallery Shop x THAICENSING Present an Art POP-UP Showcase, Celebrating the Power of Body Positivity

2. Dindong.Cat

Din Dong is a cartoon cat, created by Postal Workshop. Din Dong cat is a very happy and positive cat that has his dreams, his motto is “Impossible is possible”, which fits Din Dong’s mission to provide healing power to people that live a hectic life.

Din Dong is a multimedia creation covering animation, comics, licensing projects; Din Dong animation was also screened on Japan BS TV Station, and awarded in Asiagraph as Special Jury award. His animation collections are picked as "Famous Animation Section" in the 34th HKIFF; Din Dong statue is on the Comic Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Din Dong has crossover projects with established brands like Canon, Eva Air, Bioderma, P&G, etc. and his solo exhibition is showcased in Harbour City LCX, Olympian City, and exhibited in Shanghai and Japan and Taiwan.

3. Fat People Company

Fat People Company tells the daily life stories of overweight individuals facing the struggles of extreme chubbiness, battling delicious food, and trying to lose weight.

4. Greenie and Elfie

TOO NATTHAPONG is an artist and designer from Thailand who’s fascinated with the charm of cartoon characters. He graduated from the University of Arts and began his long journey on his beloved career path over 20 years. He is an Illustrator, Character Designer, Creative Director and co-founder of Beboydcg animation company.

Greenie & Elfie were first introduced to the public in Toysoul HK 2015 and caught the hearts of many fans both in Hong Kong and Thailand. Currently, He plans to create and expand the world of Greenie and Elfie through picture books, animation, figures, arts/designs.

5. Kinmaton

Kinmaton is a quirky, cheerful character who looks at life through a unique lens. While he is incredibly wealthy, his dream is to be poor. He believes that poverty allows him to appreciate the true value of things beyond their monetary worth. Because of this, Kinmaton embarks on various adventures and experiences to understand the life of ordinary people—whether it’s living simply or taking on jobs that don’t necessarily pay well. His unusual perspective often leaves people around him both confused and amused.

With his whimsical personality and deep appreciation for life’s simple joys, Kinmaton is more than just a character—he’s a symbol of creativity, positivity, and a fresh take on what truly matters.

6. Lemon and sugar

A creator with a profound love for crafting and lemons, the artist graduated from Tama Art University's Department of Graphic Design in Japan. After collaborating with character production companies and design agencies, he began his journey under the banner of LEMONA DESIGN. In addition to commercial designs, he has been expanding his original characters "Lemon & Sugar" both domestically and internationally.

Not limited to illustrations and animations, he crafts diverse creations utilizing equipment like embroidery machines and laser processing machines. A creator with a profound love for crafting and lemons.

7. Meimo

Luk Chin Gang! A mischievous group of foodie cats who believe that “Delicious food is life’s true energy!”

These three inseparable friends stick together like glue. After school, their mission is to hunt for tasty treats, whether from the snack stalls in front of school, night markets, or street vendors.



1. Luk Chin – The bold orange cat who acts first and thinks later. Always carries his favorite skewer as his trusty companion.

2. Luk Chit – The serious-faced cat, quiet but the sharpest in the group. Anyone who tries to steal his food should beware of his chilling stare.

3. Luk Chup – The charming calico cat, a master at sweet-talking for extra treats. Always carries plenty of snacks but still asks to try everyone else’s.

8. Mocaccha

Moca is a Tokyo-based artist who draws ducks. She exhibits her work at art events around Asia in a wander while drawing cartoons and illustrations of “Mochi Mochi Duck,” a duck character that looks like a soft, melting Japanese rice cake.

9. Nimbus

I’m Paulus Hyu, the mind behind Nimbus—a designer toy inspired by my French bulldog, named after the cloud “Cumulo Nimbus.” What began as a symbol of dreams has evolved into a collection of designer toys and products that encourage people to dream and take meaningful action.

As a designer toy enthusiast and part of the Mindblowon Toys division, I’ve collaborated with partners like Unbox Industries, helping Mindblowon expand its toys and intellectual property to international markets. I’m deeply committed to advancing the designer toy community in Indonesia, supporting local creators and collectors, while promoting collaborations worldwide.

10. Red Loving Wolf

Sasiwimon Sunthornvikrant (Kung), also known as CHORKUNG, is a children’s book illustrator and former Concept Artist in the animation industry. She is currently the artist behind the character design of Red Loving Wolf.

Red Loving Wolf is a charming character with an exciting story set in the world of the Multiverse. Unlike the traditional fairy tale where “Rinny Red” (Little Red Riding Hood) and “Milo” (the Wolf) are adversaries, they are instead best friends who embark on adventures together. Their bond and friendship prove that no matter how different we are, we can coexist and support one another.

11. Tahilalats

Step into the captivating world of Tahilalats and prepare to be “Mindblowon”! This sensational Indonesian webcomic by LICK PALIK expertly weaves humor and social commentary, turning everyday moments into extraordinary adventures. Join millions of fans and discover the laughter and insights that await!

12. UGLY MEWS

UGLY MEWS was created in 2023 and was selected as an Outstanding IP in the New Character IP Development Support Program by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) in the same year. Since then, UGLY MEWS has been actively growing, hosting mini pop-up exhibitions at Hyundai Department Store Sinchon and Ilsan branches.

MERRYVERSE STUDIO is a character entertainment company that creates immersive universes centered around unique and charming characters. The studio currently owns three original IPs, each with a distinctive world and storytelling. Through these character-driven universes, MERRYVERSE STUDIO expands its business into content distribution and licensing.

Come and celebrate body positivity while exploring an array of adorable souvenirs at the “ART CALORIES” POP-UP at The Gallery Shop! Join us from April 1 – 30, 2025, at The Gallery Shop, 1st Floor, River City Bangkok, and take home a piece of this vibrant showcase.

For more details about the pop-up and available merchandise, contact us via LINE Official: @TheGalleryShop (https://shop.line.me/@thegalleryshop).

