NARUTO exhibition arrives in Bangkok, celebrating decades of ninja legacy

The “NARUTO THE GALLERY in Bangkok” takes fans on an unforgettable journey through Naruto and Sasuke's intertwined destinies across seven meticulously curated zones.
Statues of Team 7 members – Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi – welcome visitors at the entrance. They were imported directly from overseas to be displayed in the Bangkok edition, which marks the exhibition's fifth host country. The event was previously held in Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.
Signatures from key figures involved in the production of NARUTO are on display, such as creator Masashi Kishimoto, anime director Hayato Date, and voice actors Junko Takeuchi (Naruto) and Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke).
Explore powerful anime scenes, original storyboards, character designs, and pivotal moments from the anime series. The journey unfolds from their childhood in Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village) into the early days of Shippuden adventures, the poignant rift that separated them, and their fated reunion during the Fourth Great Ninja War that culminated in the unforgettable final battle.
Beyond its central narrative, NARUTO THE GALLERY in Bangkok boasts other exciting highlights. These include a detailed diorama recreating Konohagakure, an area dedicated to memorable quotes from beloved characters, and an exclusive collaboration featuring five rising stars from the Japanese art scene:
Each artist reinterprets iconic scenes from the anime in their distinct style, offering unique perspectives exclusively available at this exhibition.
Shoppers can enjoy a wide range of souvenirs at the end of the exhibition, including bags, acrylic figures, and notebooks. Last but not least, visitors can take a selfie at a photo booth as a memento before heading home.
The NARUTO THE GALLERY in Bangkok runs from May 31 to July 31, 2025, at RCB Galleria 1-2, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok. Tickets are now available at https://www.eventpop.me/e/87167/narutothegallery-thailand.
It has been over two decades since NARUTO, the Japanese manga series that follows Uzumaki Naruto, a young ninja striving for recognition among his peers and aspiring to become the Hokage—the leader of his village.
Celebrated worldwide for its compelling characters, intricate world-building, and enduring themes of perseverance, friendship, and self-discovery, the series has gained immense popularity among all age groups.
Its popularity extends beyond Japan while spanning 72 volumes and it boasts a total global circulation of over 250 million copies, with distribution in more than 60 countries and regions, and the sales outside of Japan exceeds 100 million copies.
The anime adaptation began airing in 2002, followed by "Naruto Shippuden" in 2007, which continued until March 2017. In October 2022, the franchise celebrated the 20th anniversary of its TV broadcast.
Additionally, eleven animated feature films have been released. The anime has been distributed worldwide shortly after its Japanese broadcast and is beloved by fans globally.