NARUTO exhibition arrives in Bangkok, celebrating decades of ninja legacy

The “NARUTO THE GALLERY in Bangkok” takes fans on an unforgettable journey through Naruto and Sasuke's intertwined destinies across seven meticulously curated zones.

Statues of Team 7 members – Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi – welcome visitors at the entrance. They were imported directly from overseas to be displayed in the Bangkok edition, which marks the exhibition's fifth host country. The event was previously held in Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

Signatures from key figures involved in the production of NARUTO are on display, such as creator Masashi Kishimoto, anime director Hayato Date, and voice actors Junko Takeuchi (Naruto) and Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke).

Explore powerful anime scenes, original storyboards, character designs, and pivotal moments from the anime series. The journey unfolds from their childhood in Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village) into the early days of Shippuden adventures, the poignant rift that separated them, and their fated reunion during the Fourth Great Ninja War that culminated in the unforgettable final battle.