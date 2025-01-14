Special art exhibition planned for Bangkok

An exhibition by famous Thai film director Apichatpong Weerasethakul featuring a seamless combination of virtual reality (VR), performing arts and animation will be hosted in Bangkok starting next week.

“A Conversation with the Sun (VR)” is scheduled for January 24 to February 2 at One Bangkok Forum in the capital’s Pathumwan district, as a part of the seventh Bangkok Experimental Film Festival.

The exhibition will allow visitors to explore their minds in terms of lights, memory and the cycle of life, with soundtrack by Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, to bring installations alive.

Digital arts by Japanese artist Katsuya Taniguchi are expected to offer an immersive experience among audiences further, such as light, shadow and movement.

Apichatpong, a 54-year-old Khon Kaen local, has been recognised as a Thai film director who has talent in non-linear narration, in which his films were often related to light, time, dream, and personal and social memories.

Many of his films have been recognised internationally, such as Mysterious Object at Noon (2000), Blissfully Yours (2002), Tropical Malady (2004) and Memoria (2021).

 

