Samut Prakan launches unique annual Rap Bua Festival 2025 in Bang Phli

A centuries-old tradition

The Rap Bua Festival is a time-honoured cultural event, unique to Bang Phli district, that has been passed down for generations. It symbolises the generosity and hospitality of Bang Phli residents towards newcomers to the area and reflects the community’s deep connection to waterways and traditional ways of life.

Recognised by the Ministry of Culture as part of Thailand’s national intangible cultural heritage, the festival is held annually on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the 11th lunar month.

This year, the highlight falls on Monday (October 6), when a replica of the revered Luang Pho To Buddha image will be paraded along the Samrong Canal. Devotees line the banks to toss lotus flowers into the boat as offerings.

According to belief, those who successfully place their flowers on board and make a wish will see it fulfilled.