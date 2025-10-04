Samut Prakan launches unique annual Rap Bua Festival 2025 in Bang Phli

Experience Samut Prakan’s unique Rap Bua Festival 2025 in Bang Phli, October 3–6 — lotus tossing, cultural shows, markets, and concerts await.

The Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, together with Bang Phli District Office, local authorities, partner agencies, and community networks, has officially launched the world’s one-of-a-kind Rap Bua Festival, held from October 3–6, 2025 at Bang Phli District Office and Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai.

A centuries-old tradition

The Rap Bua Festival is a time-honoured cultural event, unique to Bang Phli district, that has been passed down for generations. It symbolises the generosity and hospitality of Bang Phli residents towards newcomers to the area and reflects the community’s deep connection to waterways and traditional ways of life.

Recognised by the Ministry of Culture as part of Thailand’s national intangible cultural heritage, the festival is held annually on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the 11th lunar month. 

This year, the highlight falls on Monday (October 6), when a replica of the revered Luang Pho To Buddha image will be paraded along the Samrong Canal. Devotees line the banks to toss lotus flowers into the boat as offerings. 

According to belief, those who successfully place their flowers on board and make a wish will see it fulfilled.

Highlights of the 2025 celebrations

The festival features a vibrant programme of cultural activities centred around Bang Phli District Office:

  • Grand opening ceremony: At Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai in the morning, with an additional cultural plaza opening on Saturday (October 4) at 4pm.
     
  • Lotus tossing ceremony: Monday (October 6) along the Samrong Canal, from Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai to Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang.
     
  • Cultural exhibitions: Showcasing Bang Phli’s heritage, including traditional Mon community life, rice farming, and soft-power showcases. Free Khao Tom Mat (sticky rice with banana filling) will be distributed throughout the event.

  • Performances and entertainment: Two stages will host cultural shows, dramatic light and sound performances, and mini-concerts from well-known artists.
     
  • Competitions: Including the Rap Bua pageant (male and female), Khao Tom Mat wrapping, Baslob dance, and singing contests.
     
  • Community market: Over 70 stalls selling local OTOP (One Tambon, One Product) items.

Evening concerts

Each evening closes with performances from popular Thai artists:

  • October 3 – Phusilp “Tao” Warinrak
  • October 4 – Napat Injaiuea
  • October 5 – Katbundit “Ryan” Champasilp
  • October 6 (1pm) – Kantong Toongngern

Invitation to join

Visitors are invited to experience the charm of Bang Phli’s waterways, the faith of its people, and the unique beauty of this cultural festival. The Rap Bua Festival is not only a cherished tradition but also a driver of cultural tourism in Samut Prakan province.

 

