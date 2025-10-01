Samut Prakan invites all to join unique Rap Bua Festival 2025

Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation, together with Bang Phli District Office and local administrative bodies, invites visitors to experience the world’s only Rap Bua Festival (Lotus Throwing Festival).
The event will be held from October 3–6, 2025, at Bang Phli District Office and Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai. This year’s four-day celebration will showcase a rich variety of cultural and community activities, including:
A special highlight awaits at 6pm daily with a spectacular presentation of “Rap Bua Tradition: Stories through the water curtain of Samrong Canal” opposite the Bang Phli District Office. Each evening will close with a mini-concert by leading artists.
Audiences across the country can also watch the festival live on Nation TV and the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation’s Facebook page.