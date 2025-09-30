Rap Bua festival in Samut Prakan – a timeless charm of water and devotion

A tradition found nowhere else in the world

The Rap Bua Festival is an ancient tradition that was officially recognised as part of Thailand’s national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture in 2012.

It reflects the generosity and kindness extended to newcomers who settled in Bang Phli district, as well as the enduring bond between the community and its waterways, a way of life that has continued from the past to the present.

The festival takes place annually during the Buddhist Lent retreat. On the 14th waxing moon of the 11th lunar month, a replica of Luang Pho To is placed on a barge and taken along the Samrong Canal, allowing people living along the banks — and those who travel to take part — to pay their respects.

Participants throw lotus flowers into the barge carrying the statue, in the belief that if their lotus lands on the vessel, their prayers and wishes will be fulfilled. This act symbolises faith flowing through sacred waters.

For the people of Bang Phli, throwing the lotus is not only about preserving cultural heritage but also about uniting the community, which has grown alongside Buddhism.

The lotus, symbolising purity, virtue, and devotion to the Buddha, and Luang Pho To, as the spiritual centre of the town, make the Rap Bua Festival an event cherished both by locals and visitors alike.