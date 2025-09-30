Rap Bua festival in Samut Prakan – a timeless charm of water and devotion

The Rap Bua Festival, also known as the Lotus Throwing Festival, is one of the most unique and signature events of Samut Prakan province. It reflects the deep faith of Buddhist devotees towards the province’s most sacred Buddha statue.
The centuries-old tradition dates back more than 200 years, when a statue named Luang Pho To was found floating along the Samrong Canal. Local residents respectfully enshrined it at Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai in Bang Phli district.
Since then, Luang Pho To has become a revered object of worship for people in Samut Prakan and neighbouring provinces.
The Rap Bua Festival is an ancient tradition that was officially recognised as part of Thailand’s national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture in 2012.
It reflects the generosity and kindness extended to newcomers who settled in Bang Phli district, as well as the enduring bond between the community and its waterways, a way of life that has continued from the past to the present.
The festival takes place annually during the Buddhist Lent retreat. On the 14th waxing moon of the 11th lunar month, a replica of Luang Pho To is placed on a barge and taken along the Samrong Canal, allowing people living along the banks — and those who travel to take part — to pay their respects.
Participants throw lotus flowers into the barge carrying the statue, in the belief that if their lotus lands on the vessel, their prayers and wishes will be fulfilled. This act symbolises faith flowing through sacred waters.
For the people of Bang Phli, throwing the lotus is not only about preserving cultural heritage but also about uniting the community, which has grown alongside Buddhism.
The lotus, symbolising purity, virtue, and devotion to the Buddha, and Luang Pho To, as the spiritual centre of the town, make the Rap Bua Festival an event cherished both by locals and visitors alike.
The Rap Bua Festival, the only one of its kind in the world and unique to Thailand, will be held this year from September 30 to October 8, 2025. The key events include:
Saturday, October 4: Procession of Luang Pho To by land
Sunday, October 5:
• 6am – Alms offering by boat
• 8am – Procession of Luang Pho To by water
• 10am – Traditional boat races
Monday, October 6:
• 7am – Lotus throwing ceremony
Every year, people from across the country travel to Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan to witness this colourful ceremony of faith.
Alongside the sacred rituals, the Rap Bua Festival also features a range of activities designed to preserve Bang Phli’s local heritage and to promote tourism in the province.
Highlights include:
To commemorate this important occasion, the people of Bang Phli continue the sacred barge procession of Luang Pho To along the Samrong Canal. Residents on both banks prepare lotus flowers to throw onto the barge as an act of reverence and prayer for blessings and prosperity.
Venue: Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai, Bang Phli, Samut Prakan
Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/geHNUvJjc9ZFbYqRA
Opening hours: 6am – 6pm
Contact:
• Bang Phli district office: 0 2337 3489–90, 0 2337 4059
• Samut Prakan Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports: 0 2707 6300, 0 2183 1005
Website: Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai Facebook page