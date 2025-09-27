'Vijit Chao Phraya' Light Festival Returns to Bangkok, Targeting 1.5 Million Visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed it will once again host its spectacular 'Vijit Chao Phraya' light and sound exhibition in Bangkok, aiming to turn the capital’s main waterway into a "world-class stage" this festive season.

Scheduled to run for 45 days, from 1 November to 15 December 2025, the event—officially titled 'Vijit Chao Phraya 2025'—is expected to draw more than 1.5 million visitors and generate over 500 million baht in revenue for the Thai economy.

According to Krunthep Turakij's reporter Pornpailin Julapan, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool chaired a major coordination meeting with a wide array of public and private sector partners to finalise preparations on Friday.

Attendees included the Royal Thai Navy, the Metropolitan Police, the Marine Department, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Siriraj Hospital, riverside hotels, and key commercial hubs like ICONSIAM and Asiatique.

"All agencies praised the success of the event over the past three years and expressed their readiness to fully support making this year's event flawless," the TAT reported.

A central focus of the meeting was ensuring tourist safety, efficient water traffic management, and the organised flow of spectators through viewing areas.