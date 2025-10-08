Experience the ‘Melody of Books’ at Book Expo Thailand 2025

This year’s event will once again be held at the LG floor of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), under the theme "Melody of Books", blending the world of literature and music harmoniously.

There will be 900 booths from 400 publishers showcasing over 2 million books, including more than 2,000 new book covers across genres such as comics, novels, personal development, and children’s books.