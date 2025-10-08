Experience the ‘Melody of Books’ at Book Expo Thailand 2025

This year’s event will once again be held at the LG floor of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), under the theme "Melody of Books", blending the world of literature and music harmoniously.
There will be 900 booths from 400 publishers showcasing over 2 million books, including more than 2,000 new book covers across genres such as comics, novels, personal development, and children’s books.
Additionally, several key activities and exhibitions await book lovers, such as the 100 Annual Book and Cover Design Exhibition (100 ABCD), a display of works from the Key Visual competition featuring over 100 selected pieces, and the ‘View ‘til Touch’ Interactive Book Exhibition, where visitors can not only view but also touch and engage with various displays.
The Little Read Universe: Playful Reading exhibition offers a fun and accessible reading experience, encouraging a reading culture by making books "a special friend" for everyone.
The Author’s Salon is a small stage dedicated to independent authors and experts from various fields, offering a space to share their works, ideas, and invaluable experiences, inspiring readers.
