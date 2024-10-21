Book expo surpasses expectations drawing 1.4 million enthusiasts

This record-breaking event showcased Thais' unwavering passion for books and reaffirmed the country's thriving book industry.

The annual literary extravaganza surpassed its target, with the final day drawing a crowd of nearly 230,000 people. This surge in interest highlights a post-pandemic resurgence in reading culture and offers a positive outlook for the 16-billion-baht Thai book industry.

Suwit Rungwattanpaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand, expressed delight at the event’s outcome.

“The overwhelming response to this year's Book Expo is a testament to the enduring appeal of books and the growing reading habits of Thais,” he said.

The expo attracted a diverse range of visitors, including 63.78% women, 26.91% men, 6.90% LGBTQ+ individuals, and 2.41% others. Notably, the age group of 12-35 years old accounted for 69% of attendees, reflecting a significant increase from previous years.

Manga emerged as the most popular genre, capturing 40% of book sales, followed by fiction at 30% and psychology/healing at 20%. Textbooks, children's books, investment books, and health books collectively accounted for 10% of sales.

Several factors contributed to the event's success. The theme “Reading the Next World” resonated with visitors, offering a unique and engaging experience. Interactive activities, social media engagement, and the adaptation of book formats by publishers to meet evolving reader preferences also played crucial roles.