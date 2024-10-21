Book expo surpasses expectations drawing 1.4 million enthusiasts

This record-breaking event showcased Thais' unwavering passion for books and reaffirmed the country's thriving book industry.
The annual literary extravaganza surpassed its target, with the final day drawing a crowd of nearly 230,000 people. This surge in interest highlights a post-pandemic resurgence in reading culture and offers a positive outlook for the 16-billion-baht Thai book industry.
Suwit Rungwattanpaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand, expressed delight at the event’s outcome.
“The overwhelming response to this year's Book Expo is a testament to the enduring appeal of books and the growing reading habits of Thais,” he said.
The expo attracted a diverse range of visitors, including 63.78% women, 26.91% men, 6.90% LGBTQ+ individuals, and 2.41% others. Notably, the age group of 12-35 years old accounted for 69% of attendees, reflecting a significant increase from previous years.
Manga emerged as the most popular genre, capturing 40% of book sales, followed by fiction at 30% and psychology/healing at 20%. Textbooks, children's books, investment books, and health books collectively accounted for 10% of sales.
Several factors contributed to the event's success. The theme “Reading the Next World” resonated with visitors, offering a unique and engaging experience. Interactive activities, social media engagement, and the adaptation of book formats by publishers to meet evolving reader preferences also played crucial roles.
Promotional initiatives, such as discounted book bundles and meet-and-greets with authors, further encouraged attendance and purchases. The average book purchase at the expo was 600 baht per person, and many visitors returned multiple times.
Despite economic challenges, the Book Expo’s success demonstrates that reading remains a cherished pastime for many Thais. The event’s positive impact on the book industry bodes well for the future of reading culture in the country.