Fine Arts Department offers rare masterpieces for sale at Book Expo

The Fine Arts Department Book Centre is offering newly released, old, and rare books, with discounts of up to 20%, at the 29th Book Expo Thailand.
Phanombut Chantarachot, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said the books are being offered to share knowledge on various aspects of arts and culture — ranging from archives, literature, history, archaeology, fine arts, and architecture, including new prints and popular titles — at special discounts of 10-20% at the 29th Book Expo Thailand.
Noteworthy titles include:
▪︎ "Royal Barge Procession" published by the National Museum Office
The book features the barges used in royal processions, which have been held since the Sukhothai period when kings travelled for royal ceremonies or personal purposes. This showcases the nation's culture, traditions, and the king's royal duties passed down through the ages.
This book not only serves as a valuable academic reference but also preserves Thai craftsmanship knowledge.
▪︎ "The (Un)Known Thewet" published by the Bureau of Literature and History.
Thewet is an ancient district located at the northern end of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, a community hub since the late Ayutthaya period. It grew into a vital commercial area and transportation nexus, both by land and water, after the canal was dug in 1851.
The Fine Arts Department hopes this book will enrich knowledge and serve as a valuable reference for students, academics, and interested readers alike.
▪︎ "Following Foreigners' Tales of Pribpri (Phetchaburi)" published by the Bureau of Literature and History
The book contains documents written by various foreign visitors who recorded their experiences related to Phetchaburi during their travels at different times.
Phetchaburi is a significant city with a long history of cultural and economic prosperity, serving as a trading hub connected to various cities since the Ayutthaya period up to the present day. The city's name has appeared in historical records, documented by both Thai and foreign sources.
The accounts of these foreign visitors offer a clear depiction and valuable information about Phetchaburi in the past, making them useful for broader studies of Thai history.
▪︎ "The Royal Visit to Europe by King Chulalongkorn in 1897 " volumes 1-2, published by the National Archives Office
The European tour in 1897 by King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) was a royal mission aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the nation. As expressed in the King's own words before the journey:
“My decision to visit Europe this time is driven by my devotion to the welfare of the Kingdom.”
This collection of books covers various aspects of international relations and preparations for royal visits to countries where King Chulalongkorn travelled. These preparations include appointing state advisers, preparing royal vessels, arranging attire, and selecting souvenirs, among other things.
Most of the archival documents selected for publication by the National Archives are royal telegrams exchanged between King Chulalongkorn and Queen Sri Bajarindra, the regent, with over 100 telegrams included.
Additionally, the collection features a compilation of archival photographs from King Chulalongkorn's European tour in 1897.
▪︎ "Cows in Thai Culture" published by the Fine Arts Department
The Fine Arts Department recognises the cultural and historical significance of the "cow", both as a source of historical knowledge and as a tradition that should be widely shared. Therefore, the department assigned Ms Rungnapa Sanguansaksri, a skilled philologist from the Tradition Group, Literature and History Division, to conduct research and compile this book.
The book explores the role of cows in Thai historical records, their significance as sacred animals in Brahmanism and Buddhism, their place in royal ceremonies, and their role in the daily lives of Thai people.
In addition, there are various other noteworthy books, such as the “Vetala Tales”, “Thai Pavilions Abroad”, “Thai Artists Honouring the King”. There are also magazines such as "Silpakorn" and printed media like archival postcards and commemorative postcards.
Interested individuals can visit and purchase these books at the Fine Arts Department Bookstore at the 29th Book Expo Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Halls 5-7, LG Floor, Booth H18, from October 10 to 20, 10am to 9pm.