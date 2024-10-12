Fine Arts Department offers rare masterpieces for sale at Book Expo

▪︎ "The Royal Visit to Europe by King Chulalongkorn in 1897 " volumes 1-2, published by the National Archives Office

The European tour in 1897 by King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) was a royal mission aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the nation. As expressed in the King's own words before the journey:

“My decision to visit Europe this time is driven by my devotion to the welfare of the Kingdom.”

This collection of books covers various aspects of international relations and preparations for royal visits to countries where King Chulalongkorn travelled. These preparations include appointing state advisers, preparing royal vessels, arranging attire, and selecting souvenirs, among other things.

Most of the archival documents selected for publication by the National Archives are royal telegrams exchanged between King Chulalongkorn and Queen Sri Bajarindra, the regent, with over 100 telegrams included.

Additionally, the collection features a compilation of archival photographs from King Chulalongkorn's European tour in 1897.

▪︎ "Cows in Thai Culture" published by the Fine Arts Department

The Fine Arts Department recognises the cultural and historical significance of the "cow", both as a source of historical knowledge and as a tradition that should be widely shared. Therefore, the department assigned Ms Rungnapa Sanguansaksri, a skilled philologist from the Tradition Group, Literature and History Division, to conduct research and compile this book.

The book explores the role of cows in Thai historical records, their significance as sacred animals in Brahmanism and Buddhism, their place in royal ceremonies, and their role in the daily lives of Thai people.

In addition, there are various other noteworthy books, such as the “Vetala Tales”, “Thai Pavilions Abroad”, “Thai Artists Honouring the King”. There are also magazines such as "Silpakorn" and printed media like archival postcards and commemorative postcards.

Interested individuals can visit and purchase these books at the Fine Arts Department Bookstore at the 29th Book Expo Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Halls 5-7, LG Floor, Booth H18, from October 10 to 20, 10am to 9pm.