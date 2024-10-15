Boys’ Love novels dominate Book Expo Thailand 2024

The 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024 opened last Thursday (October 10) to a sizeable crowd and will continue until October 20, offering bookworms 10 days of literary delight.

This year’s fair adopts the theme “Reading into the Afterlife” and features the legendary ghost "Krasue" as the symbol of reading, with its glowing internal light representing the ability to read books. Knowledge is compared to this guiding light, illuminating paths for people.

The fair saw a bustling crowd over the weekend, with people packing the subway to reach the venue. Once inside the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, groups of young readers could be seen shopping for books. Every aisle at the fair, filled with publishing houses and bookstores, was crowded. Interestingly, many of the visitors were young, partly because of the mid-term school holiday, with all eager to snap up works by their favourite authors.