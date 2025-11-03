Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 unveils 14 top locations for light and sound shows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the radiant beauty of “Vijit CHAO PHRAYA 2025 – The Light of Siam, The Mother of the Nation”, a spectacular light and sound festival illuminating the Chao Phraya River under the theme “The Light of Siam, The Mother of the Nation.”

This year’s event is dedicated to honouring the boundless grace and benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, revered as “The Mother of the Nation.” It commemorates her lifelong devotion to improving the lives of the Thai people and her tireless efforts in the conservation of nature, the environment, Thai arts, culture, and handicrafts.

The festival aims to create an atmosphere of reverence and remembrance, expressing gratitude for Her Majesty’s immeasurable contributions. Her vision and compassion have long inspired the Thai people to live with humility, gratitude, and harmony with the land.