Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 unveils 14 top locations for light and sound shows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the radiant beauty of “Vijit CHAO PHRAYA 2025 – The Light of Siam, The Mother of the Nation”, a spectacular light and sound festival illuminating the Chao Phraya River under the theme “The Light of Siam, The Mother of the Nation.”
This year’s event is dedicated to honouring the boundless grace and benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, revered as “The Mother of the Nation.” It commemorates her lifelong devotion to improving the lives of the Thai people and her tireless efforts in the conservation of nature, the environment, Thai arts, culture, and handicrafts.
The festival aims to create an atmosphere of reverence and remembrance, expressing gratitude for Her Majesty’s immeasurable contributions. Her vision and compassion have long inspired the Thai people to live with humility, gratitude, and harmony with the land.
A river of light and loyalty
Stretching along the Chao Phraya River from Rama VIII Bridge to Rama III Bridge, Vijit CHAO PHRAYA 2025 will transform Bangkok’s riverside into a glowing tribute to loyalty and remembrance, filling the night sky with stunning light displays, without fireworks, to preserve a serene and respectful ambience.
1. Rama VIII Bridge
2. Mouth of Khlong Bangkok Noi – Mouth of Khlong Dusit (Siriraj Hospital area)
3. Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum (Siriraj Hospital)
4. Office of the Royal Thai Naval Institute (Royal Thai Navy Headquarters)
5. Nagaraphirom Park
6. Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan
7. Wichai Prasit Fort
8. Wat Kalayanamitr Woramahawihan
9. Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge)
10. Phra Pok Klao Bridge
11. Abandoned Building (Soi Lhong 1919)
12. Holy Rosary Church (Kalawar)
13. ICONSIAM
14. Piledriver/Construction Crane on the Waterway (Bangkok Dock Company Limited)
The Vijit CHAO PHRAYA 2025 festival promises to be a breathtaking display of art, light, and devotion, a luminous expression of Thailand’s enduring love for the Queen Mother and a radiant celebration of the nation’s spirit along its most historic river.