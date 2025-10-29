Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 moved to Nov 9-Dec 23, no firework shows planned

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the agency will adjust its event plans, particularly for activities scheduled within the first 15 days, which may see changes in format or minor postponements. She added that the goal is to minimise disruption as many tourists have already made bookings and plan to attend these events.

Although some adjustments will be made, Thapanee emphasised that all activities must maintain the “mood and tone” reflecting “The Mother of the Land”, paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The content of each event will highlight Thai culture and commemorate Her Majesty’s contributions to the nation.

For major year-end events such as Vijit Chao Phraya, TAT is revising the event’s concept and programming to align with this theme. The festival will now be held under the concept “The Light of Siam: Mother of the Land”, honouring Her Majesty’s benevolence. The fireworks display will be replaced with a drone light show, expressing mourning and reverence, while the lighting and colour scheme will be softened to suit the tone of remembrance.

On New Year’s Eve, TAT will host the “Light of Candles for the Nation” event, inviting the public to light candles together as a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Mother.

As for the Loy Krathong Festival, Thapanee said it will proceed as planned, as it is a long-standing cultural event. The main celebrations will be held in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, with TAT also supporting smaller events in other provinces.

Other events, such as the Amazing Thailand Marathon, countdown festivals, and New Year celebrations, will also go ahead but with tone adjustments to ensure appropriateness. TAT will host its countdown event at Phayao Lake in Phayao province, as part of efforts to promote secondary cities, and is considering another venue in the southern region—a location with historical ties to the late Queen Mother.

Meanwhile, Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed that sports events will proceed as planned, with no cancellations or postponements.

He said more than 10 major sporting events under the SAT’s supervision are scheduled to take place from now until the end of the year.

Although the activities will continue, their details will be refined for greater simplicity and respectfulness, with less focus on entertainment while the competitive elements remain unchanged.

Among the SAT’s upcoming highlights are the SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games, the Princess Cup equestrian competition, the Asian Equestrian Championships, and the MotoGP, all of which will be held as planned.