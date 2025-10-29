Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 moved to Nov 9-Dec 23, no firework shows planned

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, announced that the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 festival has been postponed to November 9-December 23 to allow adjustments to the event’s format in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
The minister confirmed that the government has no policy to ban or cancel year-end festivals or events, which play an important role in boosting tourism during the high season.
“We are simply asking organisers to adjust the content and tone of their events to suit the current atmosphere,” Atthakorn said.
He explained that many organisers had already made significant investments, and both Thai and foreign tourists had booked travel plans in advance, so cancelling events would cause unnecessary losses.
Sports events such as the SEA Games will still proceed but may tone down entertainment segments, keeping the focus on athletic competition.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been instructed to review and modify the themes and details of its upcoming events to ensure they are appropriate for the current circumstances, particularly those organised or supported directly by the agency.
For Vijit Chao Phraya 2025, originally scheduled from November 1 to December 15, the event will now run from November 9 to December 23. The adjustment allows organisers to adapt the performances to reflect national mourning and pay tribute to the late Queen Mother.
The event will replace fireworks with drone light shows, maintaining its grandeur while respecting the solemn mood of the nation.
Similarly, the Loy Krathong festivals in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, hosted by TAT, will continue as planned — also substituting fireworks with drone displays.
As for New Year countdown events, Atthakorn said they are expected to go ahead, though the final format will depend on the situation closer to the time.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the agency will adjust its event plans, particularly for activities scheduled within the first 15 days, which may see changes in format or minor postponements. She added that the goal is to minimise disruption as many tourists have already made bookings and plan to attend these events.
Although some adjustments will be made, Thapanee emphasised that all activities must maintain the “mood and tone” reflecting “The Mother of the Land”, paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The content of each event will highlight Thai culture and commemorate Her Majesty’s contributions to the nation.
For major year-end events such as Vijit Chao Phraya, TAT is revising the event’s concept and programming to align with this theme. The festival will now be held under the concept “The Light of Siam: Mother of the Land”, honouring Her Majesty’s benevolence. The fireworks display will be replaced with a drone light show, expressing mourning and reverence, while the lighting and colour scheme will be softened to suit the tone of remembrance.
On New Year’s Eve, TAT will host the “Light of Candles for the Nation” event, inviting the public to light candles together as a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Mother.
As for the Loy Krathong Festival, Thapanee said it will proceed as planned, as it is a long-standing cultural event. The main celebrations will be held in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, with TAT also supporting smaller events in other provinces.
Other events, such as the Amazing Thailand Marathon, countdown festivals, and New Year celebrations, will also go ahead but with tone adjustments to ensure appropriateness. TAT will host its countdown event at Phayao Lake in Phayao province, as part of efforts to promote secondary cities, and is considering another venue in the southern region—a location with historical ties to the late Queen Mother.
Meanwhile, Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed that sports events will proceed as planned, with no cancellations or postponements.
He said more than 10 major sporting events under the SAT’s supervision are scheduled to take place from now until the end of the year.
Although the activities will continue, their details will be refined for greater simplicity and respectfulness, with less focus on entertainment while the competitive elements remain unchanged.
Among the SAT’s upcoming highlights are the SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games, the Princess Cup equestrian competition, the Asian Equestrian Championships, and the MotoGP, all of which will be held as planned.