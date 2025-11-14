The Last Plunge: Jeju's Iconic Sea Women Fight Against Time

Netflix drama sparks global interest in Korea's ancient free-diving tradition, but chronic pain and ageing threaten its survival.

At 71, Lee Bok-soo can still hold her breath for 90 seconds underwater, but her body tells the story of five decades spent plunging into the depths of the Korean Strait.

As head of her local Haenyeo Association, she represents a dying breed: South Korea's legendary sea women, whose ancient tradition of free-diving for seafood has captivated the world yet struggles to survive into the next generation.

"If I were born again, I wouldn't do it," Lee says bluntly, her words carrying the weight of a lifetime spent battling water pressure, chronic pain, and physical exhaustion. "Thinking now that my body is ruined, I would choose to study and work in an office."



A Tradition Forged by Necessity

Lee's journey into the depths began out of necessity rather than choice. Unable to receive much formal education, she took her first professional plunge at 17 or 18, following the path laid by her mother and countless generations before her.

The skills she learned became the foundation of her family's survival, enabling her to raise her children, send them to school and university, and see them married.

Today, she typically harvests conch from the seabed, though she recalls when valuable abalone was her most prized catch.

In her younger years, she frequently travelled to Japan for work, part of a tradition that saw Jeju's haenyeo diving in waters far from home.

The haenyeo are non-extractive divers, relying solely on their lungs rather than breathing apparatus. But this ancient technique comes at a devastating physical cost.