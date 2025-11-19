Italthai Portrait Prize 2025 marks fifth year with powerful stories of life

• “A Broken Dream” by Kancharot Naksin – Winner of the Packing Room Prize (200,000 baht)

“Growth is a gift nature grants to every child. This child was no exception. She grew up surrounded by love playing with friends, exploring the world with hopeful eyes. Each morning she awoke to her family’s warmth, and each night she slept in peace. Such is the purest form of growth for a heart untouched by tragedy. From small joys came a dream: a simple life, a cherished career, and the happiness of loved ones. She never wished to own the world only to live freely beneath a peaceful sky. But the world is never truly safe. Society and fate strike without warning economic collapse, disasters, and wars that destroy everything. These walls of ruin fall on dreams without mercy. Rich or poor, no one escapes such cruelty. In war, children know only fear and hunger. Some cling to rags as armor, others survive on scraps thrown away by strangers. What once was childhood joy is replaced by loss and separation. As harsh realities consume them, dreams fade into shadows. A bright future darkens into despair.”

“Failure here is not from effort unmet, but from burdens imposed by society and the world—an unwanted failure they are forced to bear. In the end, growth once beautiful is scarred. Dreams once pure are crushed by war. And failure is not just the fall of one child, but of humanity itself for allowing children to face a world that robs them of their dreams”

• “A New Dawn, A New Dream of Mr Sank” by Kanta Nalampoon – Winner of the Youth Prize (100,000 baht)

“Mr Sank was sentenced to prison for drug dealing. After serving his time, he decided to turn his life around and start fresh. Since he had no money, he began by collecting morning glory from the canals and gardens to sell at the morning market. With a new determination, he aimed to earn an honest living to support himself and his family.”

Beyond the award ceremony, all 65 finalist artworks are now on display at RCB Galleria 3, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, from November 19 to December 16. The exhibition is free of charge.

Visitors are invited to explore the works and spend time with the stories behind each portrait. They are also encouraged to vote for their favourite piece to help determine the People’s Choice Prize (valued at 100,000 baht). To participate, simply present an ID card or passport at the entrance.

The winner of the People’s Choice Prize will be announced on December 17 at 1pm, after the exhibition concludes. The results will be shared on River City Bangkok’s social media channels.

River City Bangkok expressed hope that the competition will continue to inspire and empower artists across generations—opening doors to new opportunities, whether through scholarships, commissioned projects or the beginning of lifelong artistic careers.