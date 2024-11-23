Art Auction Centre exhibition, auction feature rare masterpieces

Thawan Duchanee, “Fish” (1967), Ink on Paper

A pivotal time in Thawan's life was his studies in Amsterdam, supported by a modest scholarship that barely covered living expenses. Dining luxuriously was an unattainable dream, but through his skill, he could craft a vivid world of imagination.

The artwork portrays two outstretched hands as if declaring triumph in stripping the fish to its bare bones, emphasising the artist's resilience and resourcefulness during his formative years.

Pratuang Emjaroen, “Universal Lovers” (1994), Oil on Canvas

This work was featured in the book The Spirit of Art. It captures the infinite expanse of the universe, where countless stars perish, some exploding to give birth to new stellar streams. Amid the chaotic dispersion of matter, universal forces draw entities together, bringing lovers to meet within the vast cosmos.

Pratuang Emjaroen conveys the beauty of this abstract phenomenon through vibrant complementary colours and intricate details. His meticulous lines emphasise the energy exchanged between celestial bodies, reflecting their profound connection.

Damrong Wong-Uparaj, “Golden Mount” (1961), Oil on Wood Panel

Piriya described this rare masterpiece by Damrong as a radiant gem created during the artist’s National Art Exhibition award-winning era.

The painting showcases meticulous details, from the interwoven textures of wood grain to the patterns on wall panels and the precise depiction of roofing materials, all executed with remarkable realism.

It presents Golden Mount (Phu Khao Thong) alongside traditional Thai architecture and lifestyles, filtered through the artist’s introspective lens. Using a vertical composition inspired by modern art, the piece embodies the harmony between daily life and spiritual faith, intertwining them seamlessly.

Chatchai Puipia, “Untitled” (2013), Oil on Canvas

Nature, time, and the changing seasons encapsulate the cyclical nature of human life – birth, culmination, and dissolution. Chatchai portrays solitude, introspection, and inner awareness through this piece, expressing profound thoughts and emotions with serene facial expressions and subtle colour tones.

Butterflies fluttering around serve as symbols of transformation and growth, reflecting humanity’s journey of acceptance and the return to simplicity, ultimately reconnecting with the earth.

Prayoon Uluchadha, “Boy” (1996), Pastel on Paper

With a brushstroke of vibrant colours and the Pointillism technique, Prayoon Uluchadha weaves an intricate visual narrative where tiny dots merge seamlessly, creating depth and dimension. This method combines Impressionist aesthetics with abstract elements, amplifying the emotional resonance of the piece.

The dreamlike, shimmering background evokes a fleeting sense of motion, as if viewed through a prism scattering light. At its centre is a young boy – a poignant symbol of reality, simultaneously part of and yet distinct from the surrounding world. The artwork captures the fleeting innocence of youth, inviting contemplation of life’s untold stories awaiting discovery.

In addition, the exhibition features a selection of artworks by renowned artists, each reflecting their unique perspectives and distinctive styles. Every piece is imbued with profound meaning and captivating stories, inviting visitors to explore and appreciate them up close.

The exhibition is open from November 21-24, between 11am and 7pm, at River City Bangkok, in the RCB Artery (first floor) and RCB Galleria 4 (second floor).

The art auction is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, starting at 2pm, at River City Bangkok.