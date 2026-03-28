Lotus craze turns Gen Z trend into a boost for SMEs

A new lotus trend is sweeping across Thailand, as Gen Z transforms a flower long associated with temple offerings into one of the country’s most talked-about fashion and lifestyle items.
Following earlier culture-led travel crazes such as the hugely popular "jeans and sabai" trend, young Thais are now propelling the lotus into the social media spotlight. Once widely recognised as a symbol of purity and devotion used in Buddhist worship, the flower is being reimagined as a chic, highly photogenic accessory that fits seamlessly into the aesthetic language of TikTok and other online platforms.
The trend gained momentum after influencer @imokvatchara posted photos of pink lotuses on X on February 20, saying that Thai lotuses were beautiful and that there was no need to spend large sums on imported flowers.
Soon after, other influencers, particularly women, followed suit and headed to Pak Khlong Talat near Memorial Bridge to buy lotus bouquets and pose for photos. Each bouquet typically features 10 pink lotus flowers wrapped in green lotus leaves, creating a striking and oversized display.
The trend quickly took off on social media, with many influencers choosing to wear white outfits to create contrast with the pink bouquets. Some also heightened the visual impact by wearing pink tops styled to resemble lotus petals.
The craze gathered even more speed when well-known influencers including Soh Gard, Nesty and Faal created content featuring lotus flowers alongside the song Dang Fun Chan Dai by Klear. That combination helped turn the trend into a nationwide viral phenomenon, with social media users eager to recreate the look for themselves.
What began in Bangkok has since spread well beyond the capital. While Pak Khlong Talat and Saphan Phut were among the first hotspots linked to the trend, lotus-themed check-ins are now appearing in destinations across the country.
In Ayutthaya, popular locations include Wat Senasanaram Ratchaworawihan, Chao Phrom Market and Wat Phra Ram. In Chiang Mai, Warorot Market, better known as Kad Luang, has emerged as another draw. In Surat Thani, the lotus trend has also reached the riverside fresh market along the Tapi River.
The phenomenon reflects the growing influence of young people in reshaping Thai culture through social media, turning traditional symbols into something that feels contemporary, accessible and widely shareable. In that sense, the lotus craze has become a new expression of Thai soft power, pushed forward not by institutions but by online communities and youth-driven creativity.
Businesses see opportunities in Thailand’s viral lotus boom
Market observers say the trend is generating more than online engagement. It is also creating new opportunities for businesses to tap into the Gen Z market.
Florists can add value with creative bouquets: Floral businesses can move beyond conventional lotus bouquets by offering artistically folded arrangements or DIY folding kits. These options may appeal to younger consumers who see lotus folding as both a creative activity and a form of mindfulness.
Cafés and restaurants can create lotus-themed experiences: Cafés and restaurants can incorporate lotus flowers into their décor as photo spots or develop lotus-inspired drinks and desserts. This can help create unique selling points while encouraging customers to generate social media content.
Part of the lotus’s appeal lies in its accessibility. It is affordable, visually distinctive and rooted in Thai culture, making it easy for people from different backgrounds to join the trend. For entrepreneurs who move quickly, the lotus craze offers a timely chance to convert cultural momentum into sustainable business opportunities, at a time when Thai identity is once again capturing the imagination of younger consumers.
Photo courtesy of: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=922585750644175&set=pcb.922587517310665