Lotus craze turns Gen Z trend into a boost for SMEs

A new lotus trend is sweeping across Thailand, as Gen Z transforms a flower long associated with temple offerings into one of the country’s most talked-about fashion and lifestyle items.

Following earlier culture-led travel crazes such as the hugely popular "jeans and sabai" trend, young Thais are now propelling the lotus into the social media spotlight. Once widely recognised as a symbol of purity and devotion used in Buddhist worship, the flower is being reimagined as a chic, highly photogenic accessory that fits seamlessly into the aesthetic language of TikTok and other online platforms.

The trend gained momentum after influencer @imokvatchara posted photos of pink lotuses on X on February 20, saying that Thai lotuses were beautiful and that there was no need to spend large sums on imported flowers.

Soon after, other influencers, particularly women, followed suit and headed to Pak Khlong Talat near Memorial Bridge to buy lotus bouquets and pose for photos. Each bouquet typically features 10 pink lotus flowers wrapped in green lotus leaves, creating a striking and oversized display.

The trend quickly took off on social media, with many influencers choosing to wear white outfits to create contrast with the pink bouquets. Some also heightened the visual impact by wearing pink tops styled to resemble lotus petals.