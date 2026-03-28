Levi’s® launches “Behind Every Original” pop-up at Paragon in world-first immersive debut

Bangkok has reinforced its status as a fashion capital after Levi’s® selected Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon as the first location in the world to stage its exclusive “Behind Every Original” pop-up as a full immersive experience.

The event marks the grand opening of a pop-up series that will travel worldwide throughout the year to inspire audiences.

At the heart of the story is ROSÉ, a global superstar artist presented as a perfect reflection of the modern woman—creative and distinctly individual. The pop-up also features a special ROSÉ Playlist Listening Party, giving fans a chance to connect with her identity through music.

Another highlight is the appearance of Tracey Panek, Levi’s® brand historian and the custodian of the Levi’s® Archive—a treasure trove of data, valuable vintage clothing, historical documents, and original prototypes of legendary jeans, brought to Bangkok for display.

“Levi’s has long reflected society, driving the evolution of fashion and offering ‘freedom’ to women. In an era when women were expected to wear skirts, Levi’s created a turning point in 1918 with the launch of ‘Freedom-Alls’—a dress-and-trousers hybrid that gave women the mobility to enjoy outdoor activities and work,” Panek said.