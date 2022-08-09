Thai digital content gaining increasing recognition around the world

"Home Sweet Home", a horror adventure video game, first released in 2017, is a global hit and continues to provide challenging and petrifying experiences to players in its season 3 in 2021. "Sea of Love", animation for kids, telling a story of friendship between a whale, a ray, a seahorse and a shark, is streaming on Netflix. "Girl From Nowhere", a mystery thriller series that became a hit globally with its second season topping Netflix charts in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, while ranking in the top 10 in Brazil.

These three successful titles have something in common: they are the home-grown creative products of Thailand, a country increasingly making its presence felt in the booming global digital content market.

Thailand's digital content market is currently valued at US$2 billion, with video games representing the largest share with US$1.46 billion.

The country has long been recognized for the skills of its digital content creators and has become a major provider of outsourcing services for international projects.

The key competitiveness of the Thai digital content industry lies in the skills, discipline and service-mind attitude of its digital artists, its cost-effectiveness, as well as the rich creativity and cultural wisdom the country is known for.