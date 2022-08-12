K-pop stars Blackpink to shower world with ‘Pink’ cheer from Oct

The focus of the tour is their upcoming album “Born Pink”, which is scheduled to be released in September. However, fans in Thailand will be given the first taste with the single “Pink Venom”, which will be released on August 19 at 11am. The hashtag #PINKVENOM is already trending on Twitter.
The Born Pink tour will kick off with a two-day affair in Seoul on October 15-16 before the all-girl group heads off for the US, England, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Thailand.
After Thailand the band will head to Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
The concert dates are as follows:
October 15-16: Seoul
October 25: Dallas, Texas
October 29: Houston, Texas
November 2: Atlanta, Georgia
November 6-7: Hamilton, Ohio
November 10-11: Chicago, Illinois
November 14-15: Newark, New Jersey
November 19: Los Angeles, California
November 30-December 1: London, UK
December 5: Barcelona, Spain
December 8: Cologne, Germany
December 11-12: Paris, France
December 18: Berlin, Germany
December 22: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
January 7-8: Bangkok
January 13-14: Hong Kong
January 20: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
January 28: Abu Dhabi, Emirate
March 4: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
March 11: Jakarta, Indonesia
March 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
March 25: Manila, the Philippines
May 13: Singapore
June 10-11: Melbourne, Australia
June 16-17: Sydney, Australia
June 21: Auckland, New Zealand
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
