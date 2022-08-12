Wed, August 31, 2022

life

K-pop stars Blackpink to shower world with ‘Pink’ cheer from Oct

K-pop sweethearts “Blackpink” announced that they are getting ready for their “Born Pink” world tour spanning four continents from October to June next year. They are scheduled to stop off in Bangkok for a two-day extravaganza in January.

The focus of the tour is their upcoming album “Born Pink”, which is scheduled to be released in September. However, fans in Thailand will be given the first taste with the single “Pink Venom”, which will be released on August 19 at 11am. The hashtag #PINKVENOM is already trending on Twitter.

The Born Pink tour will kick off with a two-day affair in Seoul on October 15-16 before the all-girl group heads off for the US, England, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Thailand.

After Thailand the band will head to Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

The concert dates are as follows:

October 15-16: Seoul

October 25: Dallas, Texas

October 29: Houston, Texas

November 2: Atlanta, Georgia

November 6-7: Hamilton, Ohio

November 10-11: Chicago, Illinois

November 14-15: Newark, New Jersey

November 19: Los Angeles, California

November 30-December 1: London, UK

December 5: Barcelona, Spain

December 8: Cologne, Germany

December 11-12: Paris, France

December 18: Berlin, Germany

December 22: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

January 7-8: Bangkok

January 13-14: Hong Kong

January 20: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

January 28: Abu Dhabi, Emirate

March 4: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 11: Jakarta, Indonesia

March 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March 25: Manila, the Philippines

May 13: Singapore

June 10-11: Melbourne, Australia

June 16-17: Sydney, Australia

June 21: Auckland, New Zealand

Published : August 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

