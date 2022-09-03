Marshmello joins other DJs to bring best electronic dance beats to Bangkok on Sept 25

Chatchaval Teened, managing director of CMO’s concert organising arm, CM Live, said the event will feature a 360-degree centre stage and a jumbotron that will make the stage visible from every direction.

The event, designed along the Halloween theme, will feature many big names including Mavinz1r, Pixzy, Limeslight, Juicy M, Tokyo Machine, ARMHMR, Whatsonot, and the world-famous American producer and DJ Marshmello.

Chatchaval said he expects some 20,000 Thais and foreign fans to attend the event, adding that it will be held in cooperation with the Public Health Ministry. Attendees will be required to link their vaccine passports to their e-tickets.

He said CM Live is planning to hold more concerts and music festivals for people who love EDM (electronic dance music), K-pop and T-pop.

Tony Chen, chairman of Spaceplus Bangkok, said he decided to support the event because it’s an EDM party nobody should miss. After all, he said, his pub’s standpoint is to offer people an unbeatable musical experience.

Tanniti Papatsureechote, managing director of The Concert Application Co Ltd, said this event will showcase Thailand’s ability to hold world-class events.

The “Oh My Ghost (OMG) 2022” festival will be held on September 25 from 4pm to 12am (midnight) at Thunderdome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi.

Tickets can be bought via https://www.theconcert.com/concerts/ohmyghost2022 from September 5 to 24. Prices are 1,500 baht for the under-20s zone, 4,500 baht for the VIP zone and 3,000 baht for the regular zone.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/omgohmyghostfestival, for more information.