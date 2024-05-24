Foreign movies filmed in Thailand generate up to 3 bn baht in income

He added that Thailand aims to be in the top five leading nations of choice in Asia for the film industry and that the country could get as much as 3.192 billion baht from foreign productions during the first five months of this year.

Chai said 47 Thai provinces had served as a location for 186 movies since the start of 2024. The majority (46) were shot in January, followed by 45 in February, 41 in March, 39 in April, and 15 in May, TFO data shows.



Most of the movies filmed in the Kingdom were from India, with 22 productions, while Japan was the biggest spender, paying over 68 million baht. Bangkok saw the most productions, with 123 movies filmed in the Thai capital.

“The government is facilitating the filming of foreign movies in Thailand and aims to make the nation a ‘film-friendly location’ which would enhance the economy, result in more employment, and lead to the distribution of revenue to all sectors,” he added.