Hua Lamphong and all that jazz

The historic Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok will be turned into a dance floor for jazz fans of all nationalities on Sunday (August 25) for a fun event dubbed “Step into Swing: Take the A Train at Hua Lamphong”.
Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the event will feature performances by jazz bands from three countries - Carolina Reapers Swing from France, The Frankie Sixes from Malaysia, and The Stumbling Swingout from Thailand.
Visitors are invited to dress in vintage attire to take part in the dancing event. Those who cannot dance can enjoy a free lesson from experts at 5pm.
“Step into Swing” runs from 4pm to 7pm. Admission is free.