  Low-budget student documentary wins Thailand’s top prize

As to whether this interest in the shrine was genuine devotion, Netiwit said he was not sure, but reckoned there must be some connection.



“When the movie hit the big screen in mid-2023, people would walk to the shrine from House Sam Yan theatre, because it was just 15 minutes away. They would then share information about the shrine and the film on social media,” he said.



Netiwit added that claims that wishes had been granted after praying at the shrine also made it and the documentary more popular.



“As public attention grew, we found more space in media, which again led to more supporters. With more supporters, we now have more bargaining power. The university executives are also paying attention to public opinion,” Settanant said.



“The movement aims to capture public attention, even though we have a very low chance of winning in court. The land belongs to PMCU. But we hope that if we keep working on this issue, maybe it will drop the lawsuit against Nok.”

Netiwit, however, sees a miracle.



“The court kept postponing the verdict, which gave us more time to work on the case. By the time the ruling was made, we had the film ready not only to document the existence of the shrine but to also use as a weapon in the battle.”



Was it really a miracle?



“We have lost the first round,” admitted Netiwit. “PMCU has been claiming damages from the date Nok refused to move out and by now, the total of this so-called damage has accumulated to 122 million baht, not including interest.”

In its ruling, the court ordered Nok to move out, but reduced the fine to 500 baht per day.



The case is now in the Appeals Court, though Setthanant is worried that the battle will be long drawn out and expensive.

He pointed out that a newly amended law prevents the court of first instance from suspending a case, which means the case will hang in limbo.



“Now it requires an order from the appellate court, but because PMCU has filed a request to amend the case, the verdict is further delayed. Currently, there is no order to suspend the case, so PMCU has informed the Enforcement Directorate to have Nok arrested for not complying with the court order,” Settanant said.



Glimmer of hope?



“I hope the newly appointed university executives will find some legitimate way of sorting this out,” Netiwit said, adding that the shrine and the condominium should be able to co-exist.



“The shrine stands on a small piece of land, and they want to use this land as a garden for the tall condominium building. But, if the university changed its viewpoint, it can see that the old and the new can live together side by side,” he added.



Social issues and entertainment



“I believe films and documentaries are very effective in engaging people. Activists often think that if a person thoroughly understands a topic, they would see things from their viewpoint. But this is not always the case,” Settanant said.



“We have been using different methods to raise awareness on this topic, such as holding rallies, launching hashtags on X [formerly Twitter] or talking to the media. But none of these methods really caught the public’s attention.



“The documentary, however, appears to have worked and made the issue easier to understand. In a film, viewers are systematically presented with information, which fosters a sense of involvement,” he explained.



“Capturing the issue on a film also shortens the time and energy used to explain a topic. It creates a narrative and gives the audience a clearer picture of what happened, the problems and how people are affected. When you see it and feel it, we get connected,” Settanant added.

