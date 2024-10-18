World Film Festival to get underway on November 7 in Bangkok

Running from November 7 to 17, this year’s event will present unique and diverse stories, taking the audience on a cinematic journey around the world.
Among the films being shown are “All We Imagine as Light”, “April”, “Happeyend”, “Grand Tour”, “The Lost Princess," “Mongrel”, “Shambhala”, “Viet and Nam” and “Rivulet of Universe, as well as “Regretfully at Dawn”, which will open the festival.
Festival director Donsaron Kovitwanicha, whose expertise was crucial to reviving the festival in 2022 after a five-year hiatus partly due to the pandemic, leads the event and is continuing the legacy of the festival’s founder, Victor Kriangsak Silakong, with a commitment to showcasing the best of global cinema.
The festival receives support from various organisations, including the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the Department of Cultural Promotion, SF Corporation, the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, EVA AIR, Lion Air, Air Asia, China Southern Airlines, and the French Embassy in Thailand.
Despite recent challenges in the film industry, Donsaron assured a press conference on Thursday that cinema attendance remains strong due to the unique sensory experience theatres provide.
“This year’s theme ‘New Horizon’ reflects our determination to explore new solutions to drive the growth of the Thai film industry, which is one of the important tools to promote Thailand’s soft power while helping improve the country’s creative economy,” Donsaron explained.
MR Chalermchatri Yukol, president of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee's Film and Series Subcommittee, emphasised the educational value of films, saying: "Films serve as a tool for developing wisdom. Each story that is smoothly told through visuals and nice storytelling strategically stimulates audiences to learn while broadening their knowledge to new horizons.”
MR Chalermchatri also highlighted the importance of strong public and private sector support, promising “more practical measures and activities to propel Thailand's film industry to the global forefront in terms of content and talent”.
Prasop Riangngen, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion, emphasised film's role in driving Thailand's soft power and pledged to help the festival grow to a regional level while promoting Thailand as an important hub of the global filming industry.
Dhanakorn Srisooksai, chief executive officer of Thai Media Fund, promised to collaborate with related agencies to provide necessary courses and tools to groom new talents for the industry.
Established by Nation Group in 2004, the World Film Festival of Bangkok has become a cornerstone of the Thai film landscape. The 16th edition will take place at SF World Cinema, Central World.
Adisak Limparungpatanakij, special advisor, Nation Group (Thailand), stated, “As a mass media outlet, it is The Nation's responsibility to connect the public with films so that people can be inspired to create innovative creativity and propel the country's creative economy to new heights.”
Suvannee Chinchiewhan, COO of SF Corporation, concluded by inviting everyone to attend the festival, encouraging interested attendees to book tickets online to help organisers gauge demand and adjust screening schedules accordingly.