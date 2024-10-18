World Film Festival to get underway on November 7 in Bangkok

Running from November 7 to 17, this year’s event will present unique and diverse stories, taking the audience on a cinematic journey around the world.

Among the films being shown are “All We Imagine as Light”, “April”, “Happeyend”, “Grand Tour”, “The Lost Princess," “Mongrel”, “Shambhala”, “Viet and Nam” and “Rivulet of Universe, as well as “Regretfully at Dawn”, which will open the festival.

Festival director Donsaron Kovitwanicha, whose expertise was crucial to reviving the festival in 2022 after a five-year hiatus partly due to the pandemic, leads the event and is continuing the legacy of the festival’s founder, Victor Kriangsak Silakong, with a commitment to showcasing the best of global cinema.

The festival receives support from various organisations, including the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the Department of Cultural Promotion, SF Corporation, the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, EVA AIR, Lion Air, Air Asia, China Southern Airlines, and the French Embassy in Thailand.

Despite recent challenges in the film industry, Donsaron assured a press conference on Thursday that cinema attendance remains strong due to the unique sensory experience theatres provide.